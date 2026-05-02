Several killed as Israel launches dozens of intense strikes across south Lebanon

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At least four individuals have been killed and 10 injured following a barrage of Israeli strikes targeting multiple locations in southern Lebanon on Saturday morning, as reported by the National News Agency.

An air strike on a residential building in the Nabatieh district resulted in the deaths of two people overnight and injured 10. Significant damage was inflicted upon the area.

Two additional fatalities occurred in another series of strikes within the wider region later on Saturday morning; the number of casualties remains unknown. A drone targeted the road connecting Shoukin to the city of Nabatieh, with reports suggesting several injuries. This strike was part of a broader wave of assaults across the district, including Kfar Dajjal and surrounding areas, indicating multiple impacts within a short time frame.

The Israeli army has confirmed that its air force was conducting a series of air strikes in southern Lebanon aimed at Hezbollah infrastructure.

Warplanes also struck the town of Siddiqine in the Tyre district, while a separate aerial raid was noted between the towns of Kafra and Yater in Bint Jbeil, just a few kilometres from the border. Another particularly violent strike impacted Al Smaaiyah in the Tyre region, with reports of the explosion being heard across nearby villages. Additionally, the town of Shaaitiyeh was targeted in another air strike, as per local media reports.

Reports by local media indicate that the Israeli army used white phosphorus in the Marjayoun district, around the towns of Seriane and Taybeh.

The use of such munitions in civilian areas is illegal under international humanitarian law due to their indiscriminate effects and the severe burns they cause.

The air strikes have also demolished the Convent of the Sisters of the Holy Saviour in Yaroun, located on the border with Israel, a few kilometres east of Rmeich.

Claims of striking Hezbollah targets

The Israeli army stated that it executed a series of air strikes in southern Lebanon on Friday, targeting what it termed 'Hezbollah military infrastructure' and resulting in the deaths of militants operating near its forces.

According to a post on X, the operation destroyed approximately 50 Hezbollah-linked sites, marking one of the most intense waves of strikes in recent days.

Play 01:36 The National travels to Israel's no-go yellow line in Lebanon

The targets reportedly included command centres allegedly used by Hezbollah fighters, alongside "buildings repurposed for military purposes" and other infrastructure that the army identified as connected to the group's operations. The Israeli military has not provided specific locations or timings for the strikes, nor further evidence to support its claims.

The army also issued a forced displacement order for nine towns in southern Lebanon, asking inhabitants to "stay away from the villages and towns for a distance of no less than 1000 meters to open areas".

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said in a statement that it targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers inside a house in the town of Al Bayada using an attack drone, adding that the operation hit a concentration of forces inside a residential building in the area.