Jerusalem resident to be charged with spying for Iran

Israeli prosecutors are set to charge a resident of Jerusalem on suspicion of gathering intelligence for Iran.

The 21-year-old suspect is alleged to have spent two months filming locations in Israel for Iranian intelligence. Police said the suspect was in contact with an Iranian agent by internet and was paid in cryptocurrency.

Israeli broadcaster i24 News reported that the filming took place during the 12-day war between Israel and Iran last June. The impending charges have arisen from one of several investigations by Israeli authorities into alleged spying for Iran.

In what appears to be one of the most serious cases, a court in southern Israel allowed partial reporting on a police investigation into several Israelis suspected of making explosives as part of an Iranian plot. A police major crimes unit is conducting the investigation and many details have been ruled as confidential.

In a separate case, Miqdad Mudar Hosni Natur, a former police and court interpreter, was charged on Friday with spying for an enemy state during wartime for passing intelligence to a hostile party. The material included details about missile impact areas, Israeli public opinion on the war and the number of wartime casualties.

In another case, an Israeli reservist who worked in the Iron Dome air defence system was arrested on suspicion of leaking secrets to Iran. Raz Cohen, 26, was allegedly paid to pass on “sensitive security information” while working on Israel's renowned missile shield. His arrest, announced in March, came almost three weeks into the war.

Last week, Israel Levkovich, 20, and Orel Makitan, 25, residents of an ultraorthodox settlement in the occupied West Bank, were charged with filming the home of a senior officer in Israel’s military, as well as passing details of transport routes inside the country.