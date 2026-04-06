Iranians ‘willing to suffer for freedom’ and want Iran bombing to continue, Trump says

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President Donald Trump on Monday said the Iranian population is willing to endure the hardships that would come with the bombing of their infrastructure if it means they will ultimately get freedom.

He reiterated that Iran only has until 8pm ET on Tuesday (4am GST Wednesday) to make a deal “that's acceptable to me”, or else all of the country's energy producing capabilities and its bridges would be destroyed.

“We have a plan, because of the power of our military, where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again,” Mr Trump said during a lengthy press conference at the White House.

“I mean complete demolition by 12 o'clock, and it will happen over a period of four hours,” he added, though he noted that his preferred outcome was a deal.

A reporter asked him if he was concerned such an intervention would amount to war crimes. “No,” he said, “I hope I don't have to do it.”

He said Iranians are willing to suffer the consequences of the bombing campaign in order to have freedom, adding that the US had heard communications from Iranian people frequently saying: “please keep bombing”.

“They want us to keep bombing, even if it jeopardises [them] because their life is in much greater danger [from the regime],” he said. “They want freedom for Iran.”

Mr Trump earlier said that Washington had sent guns to protesters in Iran but the weapons were intercepted.

“We sent some guns … it was supposed to go to the people so they could fight back against these thugs,” he told reporters. “You know what happened? The people that they sent them to kept them. Because they said, 'oh what a beautiful gun, I think I'll keep it.'”

Reporters raise their hands to ask questions as US President Donald Trump speaks about the conflict in Iran in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) Info

Mr Trump said he was “very upset with a certain group of people” responsible for not delivering the weapons and vowed they would “pay a big price for that”.

During his press conference, he said the Iranian regime had killed “up to probably 45,000 people” during protests earlier this year.