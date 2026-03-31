'Lebanon deserves the truth': Glimmer of hope as inquiry into Beirut port blast closes

Families of people killed in the 2020 Beirut port explosion have welcomed the completion of an investigation into the catastrophe.

Justice Minister Adel Nassar told The National that Lebanese people “deserve the truth”, after judge Tarek Bitar sent the case to Attorney General Jamal Hajjar for review.

No-one has as yet been held accountable for one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history, which killed more than 220 people, injured thousands and flattened large parts of the Lebanese capital.

The tragedy also exposed deep-rooted corruption and negligence at the heart of Lebanon’s dysfunctional political and judicial systems.

“This is what we were waiting for after six years of struggles that we went through and everything they tried to do to stop the investigation, and Judge Bitar could finally continue the investigation and finish it as well,” said Mariana Foudalian, whose sister Gaia, 29, was killed in the explosion.

The domestic investigation has been repeatedly impeded in a country where the judiciary has long dealt with political interference. But the investigation was given more impetus and interest last January after the appointment of the new government of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who made justice for the blast a priority for his administration.

“Certainly it’s an important development. This investigation has been blocked for a long period of time,” Mr Nassar told The National on Tuesday.

“When this government was formed and I was appointed, I was clear to everybody that I would do everything within my jurisdiction to make it go ahead. Lebanese citizens and in particular, the victims and their families, deserve the truth. ”

Nearly 3,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been improperly stored at the port for years exploded on August 4, 2020, despite repeated warnings to the authorities.

Previous slide Next slide People attend a gathering in Beirut as Lebanon marks the fifth anniversary of the port blast. Reuters Info

Relatives of victims hold portraits of their loved ones during the gathering. AP Info

A metal installation set up across from the destroyed Beirut port silos. AFP Info

A woman holds a mock judge's gavel. AP Info

Demonstrators march during the gathering. AFP Info

Relatives of victims hold portraits of their loved ones and carry the Lebanese flag. AP Info











Mr Bitar, the second judge assigned to the investigation, has been maligned and faced challenges in summoning senior figures he sought to interrogate.

He has reportedly been threatened by Hezbollah, stripped of his ability to do his job by his own boss, and faced a litany of legal challenges by the top officials he sought to question. Hassan Nasrallah, the late leader of Hezbollah, also accused Mr Bitar of bias.

Physical wounds are visible across Beirut, while the mental and emotional scars linger for its people every day, but justice had appeared elusive.

“This is something very positive for us. For now we are waiting for the Attorney General to take a look at the investigation,” said Ms Foudalian.

About 70 people are believed to be implicated in the case. The attorney general will be expected to submit his opinion regarding suspects who were questioned in 2025 and are awaiting his decision.

Mr Hajjar is set to retire this month. Given that, Ms Foudalian said “we don't know what could happen,” although a senior judicial source sought to calm fears.

“The judge closed his investigation and he sent the file to [Mr Hajjar]. We cannot anticipate what he can finish before his retirement. If he doesn't finish, his successor will continue,” they said.