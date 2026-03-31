Bahrain arrests three people for 'forming Hezbollah-linked terrorist cell'

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Bahrain's Ministry of Interior has announced the arrest of three people suspected of forming a terrorist cell linked to Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah.

“The suspects co-ordinated with terrorist elements abroad and sought to engage in espionage with them in a manner intended to undermine the sovereignty of the state, spread fear and panic among citizens and residents, and risk the security and safety of the country,” the ministry alleged in a statement about the latest crackdown on Iran-aligned suspects.

The UAE strongly reaffirmed its support of Bahrain. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, stated his “full solidarity and unwavering support for all measures taken by the Kingdom of Bahrain to safeguard its security and sovereignty”.

He also “commended the efficiency and vigilance of the Bahraini security authorities in successfully foiling the plot and exposing those involved”.

Those arrested were identified by the ministry as Ahmed Ahmed Hussain Madan, 24, Hassan Abdulameer Ashoor, 22, and Muntadhar Abdulmohsen Ali Madan, 29.

The ministry said their statements revealed that they had received weapons training after meeting Hezbollah members in Lebanon. They also sent photos and information about the impact of Iranian attacks on Bahrain over the past month.

It accused them of collecting funds under the guise of charitable work but transferring them to support Hezbollah, in preparation for being tasked with carrying out terrorist plots in Bahrain.

Last week, Bahrain charged 14 people with spying for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE have also announced the arrests of cells linked to the IRGC or to Hezbollah over the past month.

Gulf states have been subjected to Iranian drone and missile attacks on an almost daily basis since February 28 when the US and Israel launched a war on Iran. On Tuesday, Bahrain said it had intercepted 182 missiles and 398 drones since the start of the war.

The UAE and Bahrain's main aluminium producers were targeted last week, causing damage to their facilities.