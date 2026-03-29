Israel criticised after police block Latin Patriarch from Palm Sunday mass in Jerusalem

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Israel was stung by worldwide condemnation after it prevented the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem from celebrating Palm Sunday in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, an unprecedented moment in the centuries-long history of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, one of the most Church's most senior clergymen, and Custos of the Holy Land Francesco Ielpo were blocked from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre by Israeli police, despite having co-ordinated their visit.

Israel’s decision meant the Palm Sunday Mass was not celebrated at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for the first time in centuries. The incident comes against a wider backdrop of persecution and violence against Christians in Israel and the occupied Palestinian Territories.

“This incident is a grave precedent, and disregards the sensibilities of billions of people around the world who, during this week, look to Jerusalem,” the two Catholic officials said in a statement after the incident.

A prayer service in the Church of All Nations held by Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, to mark Palm Sunday in Jerusalem on March 29, 2026. AFP Info

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the news. “I offer my full support to the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem and to the Christians of the Holy Land, who are prevented from celebrating Palm Sunday Mass at the Holy Sepulchre,” he wrote in a post on X.

“I condemn this decision by the Israeli police, which adds to the alarming proliferation of violations of the status quo of Jerusalem’s holy sites. The free exercise of worship in Jerusalem must be guaranteed for all religions.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said: “Preventing the Patriarch of Jerusalem and the Custodian of the Holy Land from entering, especially on a solemnity as central to the faith as Palm Sunday, constitutes an offence not only to believers, but to every community that recognises religious freedom.”

The US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, also questioned the move, calling it “an unfortunate overreach already having major repercussions around the world”.

Israeli police claimed they blocked access for safety reasons, given the threat from the war with Iran. All holy sites in Jerusalem’s Old City, which include the Al Aqsa Mosque compound and the Western Wall, have been closed since the conflict began a month ago.

However, a limited number of clergy continue liturgical celebrations inside the church, without the presence of pilgrims. It is unclear why the police blocked two of the most senior churchmen in the Holy Land.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office released a statement saying that Cardinal Pizzaballa was blocked “out of special concern for his safety”.

“There was no malicious intent whatsoever, only concern for his safety and that of his party. However, given the holiness of the week leading up to Easter for the world’s Christians, Israel’s security arms are putting together a plan to enable church leaders to worship at the holy site in the coming days.”

Left-wing Israeli politician Gilad Kariv posted on X an apology to “Pizzaballa and the Christian citizens of Israel for the ugly and unnecessary event today at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre”.

“I call on the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to intervene immediately in this situation and to ensure freedom of access and worship for the Christian churches in Jerusalem during ahead of Easter, in accordance with Home Front Command guidelines, while demonstrating maximum sensitivity and the utmost respect.”

Altar servers hold palm fonds ahead of Palm Sunday Mass, commemorating Jesus Christ’s entry into Jerusalem, at the Catholic Franciscan Monastery of Saint Saviour in the old city of Jerusalem on March 29, 2026. AFP Info

Opposition leader Yair Lapid criticised the government, saying such incidents were damaging Israel’s international standing.

“Not only did the police prevent the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem from reaching the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for prayer this morning, but hours upon hours have passed since then, the entire Catholic world is turning against us, heads of state are issuing horrified statements against us, and from the Israeli side, there is no explanation, no statement from any political figure, no one stepping up to say: “This is not a Jewish declaration of war on the Christian world; these are wartime restrictions intended to protect the safety of the Patriarch and his faithful,” he posted on X.