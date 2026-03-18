Nuclear site or ‘empty hall’? Mystery of Iran’s new enrichment facility at Isfahan

Iran has a new uranium enrichment site in an underground complex in Isfahan, the UN's nuclear watchdog has said.

IAEA boss Rafael Grossi said it was not clear how advanced the facility is.

"It is underground, but we haven't visited it yet," ​said Mr Grossi, ‌who is ⁠in ​Washington for ​a ‌conference ⁠and to hold ⁠talks with Trump administration officials.

Iran currently has about 440kg of 60 per cent enriched uranium, the IAEA estimates. This could be brought to 90 per cent - weapons grade - if a successful sprint was accomplished.

That would be enough for about 10 nuclear weapons, though the timetable is hard to calculate, officials have stressed in the past.

Mr Grossi said IAEA inspectors had to cancel a visit, so do not know whether the new site is "simply an empty hall" or whether centrifuges have begun to be installed. "There are ​many questions that we will only elucidate ​when we ‌are able to go back," he said.

Iran's nuclear activities are central to the war being fought by the US and Israel against the regime. The two countries claim Iran is on the brink of developing an atomic weapon - something Tehran says it has no intention of doing.

US President Donald Trump claimed that strikes last year had done severe damage to Iran's nuclear programme, but the evidence seen by the IAEA was less clear.

Mr Grossi has previously said he cannot be sure Iran's intentions are peaceful until it provides more information about its nuclear sites.

Iran has enrichment plants at its Fordow and Natanz sites. It had indicated its Isfahan plans to the IAEA last year but inspectors have not been able to visit the site.