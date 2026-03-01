Afghanistan targets Pakistani fighter jets over Kabul

Afghanistan on Sunday fired on Pakistani jets over Kabul after explosions and gunfire in the capital, as war intensifies and the region is rattled by US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Explosions rocked parts of Kabul on Sunday morning, followed by gunfire. It remains unclear what was targeted or whether there were casualties.

The noise was caused by Afghan forces firing at Pakistani aircraft, Taliban administration spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said

"Air defence attacks were carried out in Kabul against Pakistani aircraft. Kabul residents should not be concerned,” Mr Mujahid said.

The Taliban-ruled state has suffered Pakistani strikes against government installations over the past week following accusations, which it denies, that it harbours militants.

The heaviest ⁠fighting in years between the neighbours has raised fears of a protracted conflict along their ​2,600km ⁠border, with several countries, including Qatar ‌and Saudi Arabia, calling for restraint and offering to help mediate a ceasefire.

The violence follows air strikes inside Afghanistan this week that Pakistan said targeted militant infrastructure. Afghanistan described the strikes as a breach of sovereignty and announced retaliatory operations along their shared border.

Iran, which shares borders with both Afghanistan and Pakistan, had offered to help dialogue before itself coming under attack on Saturday from Israel and the US bent on diminishing Iran's ​military capability.

Pakistan has said Afghanistan harbours Tahrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants, who ‌it said are waging an ⁠insurgency inside Pakistan.

Afghanistan has denied the accusation, saying it ​does not allow Afghan territory to be used against other countries and that Pakistan's ​security challenges are ‌an internal matter.

Pakistani security sources have said operation Ghazab Lil Haq, meaning Wrath for the Truth, was continuing and ⁠that Pakistani forces had destroyed Afghan posts and camps.

Tension has been high since Islamabad accused the Taliban of hosting militant groups that plan attacks in Pakistan, an allegation denied by Kabul. The two countries failed to extend a truce brokered by Qatar and Turkey in October last year.

Pakistan recorded its deadliest year of violence in a decade as deaths from insurgent attacks climbed to 3,967 nationwide in 2025.

Diplomatic efforts have intensified, with Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, the EU and UN urging restraint and calling for talks.

The US said it supports Pakistan's right to defend itself.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif described the ​fighting as "open war” on Thursday when it began.

Afghanistan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani said the conflict would be "very costly”. He said only front line forces were engaged in fighting and that the country has yet to fully deploy its military.

