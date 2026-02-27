Young Palestinians join the long queue to sign up for Gaza's new police force

With applications for Gaza's new police force closing on Thursday, young Palestinians are hopeful this could be their way out of the devastation and deadlock of the past two years.

Mustafa Mousa did not think twice before applying. “Since I was young, I dreamt of becoming a police officer,” Mr Mousa, 25, told The National. “But I always felt there was no real chance.”

An announcement by the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza called for the recruitment of about 5,000 officers. Within days, 55,000 applications were submitted through the committee's website, reflecting the economic desperation and interest in shaping Gaza's postwar future.

Unemployment in Gaza is at 80 per cent following the destruction of infrastructure and businesses during Israel's war. For many, public sector employment represents one of the few remaining ways to earn an income.

Applications are open to Gaza residents aged 18 to 35 with no criminal record. The five-step online form asks for personal and health details, a photo and any prior experience in policing or security.

It does not ask about skills or motivation. The website says recruits will have “clear standards of conduct” and be subject to “continuous monitoring and accountability”. It promises training and a competitive salary.

The UN-backed committee is part of the second phase of US President Donald Trump's peace plan after a ceasefire was struck in October. Israel has killed 618 Palestinians since then, bringing the total death toll to more than 72,000 since October 2023.

Mr Mousa spoke of widespread frustration among young people who believe the previous recruitment process was shaped by favouritism under Hamas, which had governed Gaza since 2007.

The inclusion of a women’s police branch also drew the attention of some Palestinians, such as Lama Abu Muhaisen, 26, and her sister, who are from northern Gaza and are currently displaced in Gaza city.

“The idea of joining the police was not something we thought about before the war,” Ms Abu Muhaisen told The National.

Her father was killed during the war, and the family supermarket in northern Gaza was destroyed. Without their primary source of income, the family came under immense financial strain, and the income from joining the force could support their loved ones.

For Ms Abu Muhaisen, the concept of women in uniform is not simply symbolic but reflects the shifting realities in a society reshaped by loss. “After everything that happened, we think differently now,” she said. “We [women] want to be part of rebuilding.”

Speaking to The National, a committee source said the announcement was made in co-ordination with peace negotiators – the US, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey – who “are in contact with Hamas and are keeping them informed of the details”.

The source also said the initiative's aim is not to dismantle Gaza's existing police force but to “inject new names and qualified personnel” capable of operating under what he described as the worst conditions the enclave has faced in its history.

The next steps will be filtering applications, conducting interviews and training, and selecting candidates deemed most suitable. The new force is also expected to co-ordinate with an anticipated international peace mission that could deploy troops to Gaza.

The existing police structure operates under Hamas’s government but most of its officers are not affiliated with the movement itself, said Hamas-aligned political analyst Ibrahim Al Madhoun. “Ignoring the current recruits would be a mistake,” he added.

The committee source said authorities will indeed draw on the experience of existing police officers, as well as members of the Palestinian Authority who had stepped back from service. “The broader vision cannot yet be fully disclosed,” he said, but added that inclusion, not exclusion, is central to the plan.

Whether the new system will be different remains unclear as details about its structure and scope have yet to be fully outlined. But for displaced and unemployed Palestinians like Mr Mousa, uncertainty is better than stagnation.

“Whatever it is, it will be better than the current situation,” he said. “If I am given a chance, I will protect my people.”