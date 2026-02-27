US envoy Tom Barrack meets Nouri Al Maliki and Iraqi officials for government formation talks

US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack landed in Baghdad on Friday for “government formation talks” with top officials, sources told The National.

This is Mr Barrack's second visit to the Iraqi capital this week as political wrangling continues over Iraq's political blocs to choose a president and prime minister.

Nouri Al Maliki, a close ally of Iran, is the Shiite Co-ordination Framework bloc's candidate for Prime Minister, but the US has been opposed to the nomination. It has warned that it would reconsider support for Iraq if he is chosen again.

“The US envoy is in Baghdad and has so far met with former premier Nouri Al Maliki and with Faiq Zidan, President of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council,” an Iraqi official, familiar with the talks, told The National.

“Whether Mr Al Maliki will continue his candidacy for the premier post remains uncertain. We don’t know what exactly was said during the meeting between him and Mr Barrack,” he added.

In an interview with AFP earlier this week, Mr Al Maliki, said he refuses to step down from his nomination. “I have absolutely no intention of withdrawing out of respect for my country, its sovereignty, and its will,” he affirmed.

Mr Barrack is also expected to meet Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani late on Friday, another official told The National.

“The two officials will hold government formation talks,” said the official.

Mr Al Sudani was running for a second term but last month stepped down from the race.

His Reconstruction and Development Coalition emerged from the national election in November as the clear winner, taking 46 of the 329 parliamentary seats. However, it failed to obtain the majority needed to form a government.

On Monday, Mr Barrack also met with Mr Sudani and discussed Baghdad’s efforts to advance regional stability, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Office.

The official stressed the need for "dialogue and diplomacy as essential tools for conflict resolution and the prevention of escalation in the region."

Last week, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said Washington has threatened to impose sanctions if the Shiite Coordination Framework insists on nominating Mr Al Maliki as prime minister.

During Mr Al Maliki's two terms as prime minister he was accused of igniting sectarian policies across the country, fuelling corruption and increasing tension with Iraq’s mainly Sunni neighbours.