UN rights chief says civilian deaths in Sudan war more than doubled in 2025

Killings of civilians in Sudan's civil war more than doubled in 2025 compared with the previous year, the UN's human rights chief said on Thursday.

The civil war, which began nearly three years ago between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has killed tens of thousands, displaced more than 12 million and caused widespread hunger.

Volker Turk told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva: “In 2025, my office's documentation points to an over two-and-a-half times increase in killings of civilians compared with the previous year. Many thousands are still missing or unidentified.”

Acute malnutrition is spreading, with the latest figures showing nearly 4.2 million estimated cases compared ⁠to 3.7 million in 2025, a UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report found this month.

“Both the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces have continued to use explosive weapons in densely populated areas, often without warning, showing utter disregard for human life,” said Mr Turk during a session on Sudan. “The parties attacked schools, hospitals, markets and religious sites in frequent violation of international humanitarian law.”

The forum addressed the findings of a UN investigative mission, which said in its latest report that evidence from atrocities committed during the siege and takeover of the city of El Fasher suggests genocide took place.

The RSF captured El Fasher, in the western region of Darfur, at the end of October after an 18-month blockade. The battle was one of the most brutal chapters of the war and prompted widespread international outrage.

The latest front line is the central Kordofan region, where the RSF began a broad offensive as the rainy season ended late last year.

A surge of drone strikes in Kordofan has taken its toll on civilians and hampered aid operations, humanitarian workers have said.

“As the epicentre of the war shifts to the Kordofan region, I am extremely worried these crimes may be repeated, because these are patterns of heinous, ruthless brutality,” said Mr Turk. “We are already seeing a warring escalation in drone strikes and blockades by both RSF and the SAF in Kordofan and beyond, including on humanitarian aid convoys. Since January 1, these attacks have killed or injured nearly 600 civilians.”

He described this war as “ugly, bloody and senseless” and “a scourge that must end”.

“War is never total chaos. It follows its own logic. The logic of profit for those who wage it and for those who benefit from it in a proxy battle for resources,” he said.

During the session, representatives of several countries condemned both parties for war crimes and atrocities against civilians.

“We wish to underscore our unequivocal condemnation of all violations committed against civilians by the Rapid Support Forces in El Fasher, as well as by both warring parties across Sudan,” said Jamal Al Musharakh, the UAE’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva.

“Amid the horrific and widespread atrocities, the UAE particularly expresses grave alarm at the pervasive and systematic acts of sexual and gender-based violence perpetrated by both warring parties.”