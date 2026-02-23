Egypt announces discovery of Old Kingdom tombs in Aswan as authorities investigate pyramid defacement

Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has announced the discovery of a group of rock-cut tombs in the southern city of Aswan.

An Egyptian archaeological mission from the Supreme Council of Antiquities uncovered the tombs in the Qubbat El Hawa area during the current excavation season, the ministry said in a statement.

The tombs date back to the Old Kingdom (2686 to 2181 BCE) and contain burial shafts and chambers. Archaeologists found pottery vessels, jewellery and amulets inside.

A set of four beaded bracelets made from small red and blue-green beads, found among burial goods in Aswan. Photo: Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities Info

The ministry said the discovery adds to documentation efforts at the site, which includes tombs spanning periods from the Old Kingdom to the Greco-Roman era.

Hisham El Leithy, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the tombs were reused during the First Intermediate Period and the Middle Kingdom, indicating the continued significance of the location. He added that study of the finds will continue.

In the statement, Mohamed Abdel Badie, head of the Egyptian Antiquities sector, said two of the burial chambers contained about 160 pottery vessels of different sizes and shapes. Most of them are well preserved and inscribed with hieratic text. Preliminary studies suggest they were used to store liquids and grains.

The mission also found a collection of bronze mirrors, alabaster kohl containers, beaded necklaces and amulets from the Middle Kingdom in the tombs’ outer courtyard. Excavations are continuing, the ministry said.

This bronze mirror with carved handle was among the items discovered. Photo: Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities Info

Heritage protection

In a separate case, the Ministry of Interior reported an investigation into a video that circulated on social media showing a tour guide drawing on the outer casing of one of the Giza pyramids while explaining features of the site to tourists.

The tour guide was arrested on Sunday evening, the ministry said, after the video sparked online criticism about potential damage to the monument.

Police in Saqqara said in a statement that they received a report from an antiquities inspector who said the guide, a resident of the Bulaq Al Dakrour district, had defaced the surface of the pyramid during a tour.

The ministry said technical teams removed the markings and restored the affected stones.

Authorities identified and detained the guide. During questioning, he admitted drawing on the structure, saying he intended to clarify historical details for the group he was accompanying. Legal proceedings were initiated and prosecutors notified on charges of damaging a state monument.

Officials said the case highlights the need to safeguard Egypt’s archaeological sites and ensure proper oversight of tourism activities.