Described by National Geographic as one of the world’s most amazing running routes, the seventh Pyramids Half Marathon took place at the Pyramids of Giza on Saturday December 13. All photos: EPA
Combining athletics and archaelogy, it attracts thousands of runners of all capabilities, focused on the Pyramids of Giza, near Cairo
Event organiser TriFactory included 5K, 10K and 21K runs in Saturday's event to draw in runners of all capabilities
Tourists ride camels during the seventh annual Pyramids Half Marathon at the Pyramids of Giza
The event has been called the Race Through History, putting Egypt on the global athletics map
Tourists ride camels during the seventh annual Pyramids Half Marathon at the Pyramids of Giza, Egypt.
Runners at the seventh Pyramids Half Marathon in Giza - in pictures

The marathon is described by National Geographic as one of the world’s most amazing running routes

December 13, 2025

Updated: December 13, 2025, 1:12 PM
