Gargash says UK denial of British arms sent to Sudan's RSF 'notable and significant'

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, described as “notable and significant” recent remarks by UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper in which she denied the UAE sent British arms to Sudan's Rapid Support Forces.

“British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper’s remarks in Munich, in which she rebutted claims that the UAE armed the Rapid Support Forces after reviewing 2,000 arms export licences, are notable and significant,” he wrote on X on Wednesday.

“More important, however, is the consistency of the UAE’s position on Sudan: an immediate ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access, and a transition to civilian rule within a defined time frame,” he added.

Asked about claims that the UAE sent UK weapons to the RSF, Ms Cooper told the Munich Security Conference last weekend the allegations were “unfounded”.

“When there were any allegations made, I insisted that all the licences were reviewed and 2,000 licences were reviewed to ensure that there was no leakage, to ensure that … any of those licences was reaching Sudan and to make sure that the allegations that had been made were unfounded,” she said.

The UAE, which is a key mediator and a leading humanitarian donor to Sudan, has repeatedly denied supporting the RSF in the war with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

“The facts expose the misinformation, and the UAE’s stance remains clear and unchanged,” said Dr Gargash.

The army-backed government told the same conference that it had not agreed to a ceasefire and would not do so unless it formed part of a comprehensive package that would result in the eradication of the RSF.

The UAE has long said that both warring parties, which stand accused of war crimes, should have no role in Sudan’s future, and the country must be led by civilian rule.