Israel’s West Bank land plans accelerate 'forcible transfer' of Palestinians, warns UN

The UN's human rights chief on Wednesday accused Israel of taking steps that risk entrenching de facto annexation of the occupied West Bank, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travelled to Washington.

Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the Israeli government's decision was “another step” towards consolidating the "unlawful annexation" of Palestinian territory.

“If these decisions are implemented, they will undoubtedly accelerate the dispossession of Palestinians and their forcible transfer, and lead to the creation of more illegal Israeli settlements,” Mr Turk said. “This will further cement Israel's control and integration of the occupied West Bank into Israel.”

On Sunday, Israel’s security cabinet approved measures allowing Jewish Israelis to buy land in the West Bank and expanding Israeli reach into areas currently administered by the Palestinian Authority.

The decision came ahead of Mr Netanyahu’s White House meetings, during which he is expected to urge President Donald Trump to widen talks with Iran beyond its nuclear programme and include missile development and regional security threats.

One US official said Mr Trump “does not support Israel annexing the West Bank” and is focused on maintaining regional stability, while stopping short of directly criticising the Israeli government’s latest moves.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 war and has maintained military control over the territory since. More than 500,000 Israelis live in settlements and outposts across the West Bank, excluding East Jerusalem, which Israel annexed, alongside about three million Palestinians.

Most of the international community considers the settlements illegal.

The Israeli decision also stripped the Palestinian Authority of its planning and building powers in parts of Hebron, including the Ibrahimi Mosque/Cave of the Patriarchs, Mr Turk said, and established Israeli administrative control over Rachel’s Tomb in Bethlehem, to "accelerate settlement expansion".

“We are witnessing rapid steps to change permanently the demography of the occupied Palestinian territory,” he said. Mr Turk urged Israeli authorities to reverse the measures and uphold their obligations under international law as an occupying power.

Meanwhile, Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the Palestinian territories, told a forum in Doha that a “common enemy” had enabled what she described as “genocide” in Gaza.

She accused much of the international community of arming and shielding Israel.

“The fact that instead of stopping Israel, most of the world has armed, given Israel political excuses, political sheltering, economic and financial support,” she said.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot called for Ms Albanese to resign on Wednesday.

"She is a political activist who stirs up hate speech that does a disservice to the cause of the Palestinian people," he said, responding to a question from a French legislator.