Civil Protection helps a person whose car is stuck in floodwaters in Tunis, Tunisia, 20 January 2026. Tunisian authorities announced that the floods that struck the country have claimed three lives. The Tunisian Observatory of Meteorology and Climate has warned residents of several governorates of a high risk of flooding. EPA / MOHAMED MESSARA
Floods in Tunisia leave at least four dead

Some regions received heaviest rainfall in 70 years

The National

January 21, 2026

Floods across Tunisia left at least four people dead on Tuesday, with some regions receiving the heaviest rainfall in more than 70 years.

Torrential rains flooded streets, submerged vehicles, and disrupted daily life in several provinces, with emergency services struggling to respond to the scale of the flooding.

Civil defence teams said some areas were cut off by rising waters, particularly in low-lying neighbourhoods.

The army sent out troops to assist citizens, clear roads and pump water out of flooded areas, the state TAP news agency reported.

Schools were closed in the capital Tunis and in the towns of Nabeul, Sousse ⁠and Beja, and ​court sessions ‍were suspended and public and private transport crippled ⁠in ‌some districts.

Educational institutions in 15 of the country's 24 provinces were ordered to remain closed on Wednesday as well, according to TAP.

President Kais Saied visited the town of Moknine in Monastir province, where four residents died in the floods, on Tuesday evening, TAP said.

A man removes water from his flooded home in La Goulette, near the Tunisian capital Tunis. AFP
Videos shared on social media ⁠showed fast-moving floods sweeping debris through residential ⁠streets, with seawater inundating neighbourhoods in the coastal town of Menzel Temime.

Meteorological officials said the rainfall levels in some regions were the heaviest recorded since 1950.

Updated: January 21, 2026, 12:06 PM
