Head of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council reshuffles government

Head of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) Rashad Al Alimi has removed and replaced some of the country's highest-ranking government and military officials.

He dismissed Mohsen Al Daeri from his minister of defence post, after having appointed him in 2022. The announcement came after Mr Al Alimi dismissed minister of transport Abdulsalam Hadi, minister of planning Waed Badhib and governor of Aden Ahmad Lamlas, and referred them "for investigation".

Last month, the Southern Transitional Council (STC) took control of the Hadhramaut and Mahra governorates from other pro-government forces, effectively consolidating its grip over much of southern Yemen. The STC holds three of the PLC's eight seats.

Rival factions allied to the government regained control of the two governorates, backed by air strikes by the anti-Houthi Saudi-led coalition, which intervened in Yemen in 2015.

Mr Al Alimi was angered by the STC's move and revoked the membership of its head Aidarous Al Zubaidi from the PLC after he failed to show up for talks in Riyadh on the future of Yemen's south.

He appointed Abdulrahman Al Yafai as the new governor of Aden. Mr Al Yafai is also a founding member of the STC and previously held the position of deputy governor.

On Wednesday, Mr Al Alimi dismissed Mohsen Marsa, commander of the Military Police Brigade in Mahra, and Talib Barjash, commander of the Second Military Region – based in Mukalla, Hadhramaut - referring both "for investigation". The charges have yet to be divulged.

Mr Al Alimi is currently in Riyadh, where a conference is expected to be held with members of the STC, including its deputy head, Abdulrahman 'Abu Zaraa' Al Mahrami.