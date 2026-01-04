Joint UK-French strike targets ISIS arms cache in Syria

British and French air forces conducted a joint operation on Saturday evening against an underground arms cache suspected to have been used by ISIS in Syria, the UK's Ministry of Defence said.
Intelligence analysis identified an underground facility believed to be used to store weapons and explosives in mountains north of Palmyra, Britain said.
“Our aircraft used Paveway IV guided bombs to target a number of access tunnels down to the facility; while detailed assessment is now under way, initial indications are that the target was engaged successfully,” the statement read. The Typhoon FGR4s were supported by a Voyager refuelling tanker.
The ministry said the area was “devoid of any civilian habitation” before the attack and that all its aircraft had returned safely.
“This action shows our UK leadership, and determination to stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies, to stamp out any resurgence of Daesh [ISIS] and their dangerous and violent ideologies in the Middle East,” British Defence Secretary John Healey said.
Western air forces have been conducting patrols to stop a resurgence of the extremist group that ruled parts of Syria, and neighbouring Iraq, until 2019.
The joint strikes are the latest crackdown on the group in Syria and comes at a time when Syrian authorities have increased operations against ISIS, including increased co-operation with US troops. It also comes amid growing global concerns of a possible resurgence of the group.
Last month, two US army soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed in Palmyra by a suspected ISIS attacker who attacked a convoy of US and Syrian troops before being shot dead. The US pledged a heavy response and has launched large-scale strikes against dozens of ISIS targets in Syria.
US troops and their allies killed or captured about 25 ISIS operatives in Syria last month after large-scale strikes across the country, US Central Command said on Tuesday.
The US has also launched strikes on ISIS targets in Nigeria, in addition to Syria.
Neighbouring Turkey has also increased nationwide raids in pursuit of suspected ISIS members in the past weeks after reports of planned attacks during New Year's Eve.