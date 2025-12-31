US forces killed or captured 25 ISIS members in Syria in December

American forces and their allies killed or captured nearly 25 ISIS operatives in Syria this month after large-scale strikes across the country, US Central Command said.

The operations were in response to the killing of two US soldiers and an interpreter in Palmyra. Admiral Brad Cooper, who commands Centcom, said in a statement on Tuesday that "we will not relent".

“We are steadfast in our commitment to working with regional partners to root out the ISIS threat posed to US and regional security," he added.

He said “at least” seven ISIS members were killed, with the rest captured during 11 missions conducted from December 20 to 29. Syrian forces have also increased their operations against ISIS. The government in Damascus is led by former rebels who toppled president Bashar Al Assad last year and includes members of Syria's former Al Qaeda branch who broke with the group and clashed with ISIS.

Syria has been co-operating with a US-led coalition against ISIS, reaching an agreement last month when President Ahmad Al Shara visited the White House.

