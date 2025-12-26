US 'concerned' after reports of Saudi strikes in south-eastern Yemen

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday said he was concerned about the situation in south-eastern Yemen, after Yemen's Southern Transitional Transitional Council (STC) accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out strikes against its positions in the province of Hadhramaut which borders the kingdom.

He also praised Emirati and Saudi leadership for their diplomatic leadership.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in Friday's air strikes in Hadhramaut province, which came amid a dramatic escalation in a conflict that, for more than a decade, has plunged Yemen into humanitarian catastrophe.

“The United States is concerned by recent events in south-eastern Yemen. We urge restraint and continued diplomacy, with a view to reaching a lasting solution,” Mr Rubio said on X.

“We are grateful for the diplomatic leadership of our partners, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and remain supportive of all efforts to advance our shared security interests.”

Amr Al Bidh, a foreign affairs special representative for the Council told The National in a statement that armed groups operating “outside the law launched multiple ambushes targeting the Hadhrami Elite Forces in eastern Hadhramaut, particularly in the Ghail bin Yamin area,”

One of the “ambushes”, Mr Al Bidh said, was carried out in participation with “armed elements affiliated with Al Qaeda” along other groups.

Two soldiers were killed and 12 others were injured in the attack, he said.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia.

Mr Al Bidh said Hadhrami Elite Forces responded “successfully” regaining control of the area.

After the clashes, Mr Al Bidh said the STC-backed Elite Forces were hit by Saudi air strikes twice – once at 8am and again at 9.45am.

Also on Friday, the UAE welcomed Saudi's Arabia's efforts to act in the best interests of Yemen's people, after escalating tension between the STC and the ruling Presidential Leadership Council (PLC).

“The United Arab Emirates welcomed the brotherly efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support security and stability in the Republic of Yemen, and commended its role in serving the interests of the Yemeni people and fulfilling their legitimate aspirations for stability and prosperity,” the Foreign Ministry said.

