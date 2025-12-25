Lebanon investigates ‘fake prince’ accused of selling bogus political access

Authorities in Lebanon are investigating the case of a man who allegedly posed as a Saudi prince to extract money from Lebanese officials in exchange for acting as an intermediary with Riyadh, security sources told The National.

The suspect, widely referred to as Abu Omar or “the Fake Prince”, is accused of spending years presenting himself as a figure close to the Saudi royal court, promising political backing and access to Lebanese politicians seeking foreign support in a country where external patronage has long played a central role.

“This is a story of fraud and deception,” one security official said. “There are ongoing investigations into how the scenarios that led to this story unfolded. We do not yet know all the details and all the threads are still being uncovered, little by little.”

Security sources say the suspect is called Mustafa Al Hassan, a Lebanese citizen from the northern Akkar region, described as a car mechanic with no links to Riyadh.

The alleged scheme relied almost entirely on phone calls. Investigators say the man never appears at official Saudi events and insists all communication remains outside diplomatic channels, a detail that later became central to suspicions surrounding his claims. He was allegedly paid on several occasions for his services.

“One MP became suspicious when she received a call offering condolences,” the security official said. “She informed others about it, and that is when the matter became known and was exposed.”

The case surfaced publicly in mid-December, when he was arrested on allegations of impersonating a sensitive foreign role, Lebanese media reported.

The affair has resonated widely in Lebanon, where political figures across factions have historically sought backing from regional and international powers to bolster their influence at home.

The suspect’s family later issued a statement defending him. They described Mr Al Hassan as a simple man who was tricked by someone else.

“Our son is a simple person," they said. "We trust the Lebanese judiciary, and reject any damage to the brotherly relations between Lebanon and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Beyond the legal proceedings, the scandal has prompted broader debate about Lebanon’s political culture and its dependence on perceived foreign sponsorship.

MP Jamil Al Sayyed said the affair says less about the alleged con man than those who believed him. “Abu Omar is not an exception,” Mr Al Sayyed said. “The problem is not the impostor but the aspirants who believe in such channels.”

