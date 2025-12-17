ISIS cell members arrested in Syria following attacks in Idlib and Aleppo

Syria's Interior Ministry said government troops have arrested members of an ISIS cell believed to be responsible for attacks on security and military personnel in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo.

The arrests followed an attack on Sunday claimed by ISIS, in which the ministry said four security personnel were killed while on patrol on the Maaret Al Numan road in Idlib.

Damascus and Washington also accused a lone gunman, who killed two US troops and an interpreter in Palmyra on Saturday, of having links with the group. ISIS has not claimed responsibility for that attack.

On Wednesday, the Syrian Interior Ministry said it had increased surveillance and intensified its investigations after the attack in Idlib, which led to the identification of the vehicle used by the suspects.

“Through monitoring and surveillance operations, security units were able to arrest three individuals, while another was neutralised. During interrogations, the detainees confessed to the involvement of four other individuals who participated in carrying out the terrorist operations,” the ministry said.

Syrian security troops carry out raids against ISIS in Idlib and Aleppo. Photo: Sana

Security troops said they carried out a second operation in which they arrested five additional people. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to carrying out three “terrorist operations”, the ministry said, including the attack on Maaret Al Numan, an assault on Ministry of Defence personnel in Idlib, and an operation attacking customs officers in the Zarba area of Aleppo.

Explosive belts, silencers, M-16 missiles and M4 machine guns were seized during the raids.

The Idlib region was a bastion of rebel and extremist groups, including foreign fighters, during Syria's civil war. Rebels led by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, an iteration of a militant group formerly affiliated with Al Qaeda, toppled the regime of former president Bashar Al Assad in a lightning offensive in December last year.

Syrian security troops seized explosive belts, M16 missiles and machine guns during the raids in Aleppo and Idlib, the Interior Ministry said. Photo: Sana

A US-led coalition has, at times, carried out strikes in the Idlib region, usually saying it is attacking ISIS members.

Syria's new government announced operations against the group, including one launched on Sunday alongside the coalition to target “sleeper cells” in the desert after the Palmyra attack.

ISIS controlled large areas of Syria before its territorial defeat in 2019, but it maintains a presence in the country, particularly in its vast desert regions, experts say.

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE