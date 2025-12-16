Narendra Modi concludes 'productive' Jordan trip focusing on business and tech

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke of his "immensely productive" visit to Jordan, at the conclusion of a two-day trip to the kingdom that focused on technological and business co-operation.
India is one the largest export markets for Jordan, a key Washington ally in the Middle East and major recipient of US aid. The kingdom's economy has been stagnant for the past 15 years, with the government trying to encourage growth in information technology start-ups and expand a nascent mining industry, two sectors in which India is strong.
Mr Modi held talks with King Abdullah II on Monday before addressing a meeting of Jordanian and Indian business executives on Tuesday.
"Our discussions have strengthened the India-Jordan partnership across key areas such as renewable energy, water management, digital transformation, cultural exchanges and heritage co-operation," Mr Modi said.
"My visit to Jordan has been immensely productive," he added, before describing his friendship with King Abdullah as "exceptional" and predicting "new avenues for progress and prosperity for our citizens".
Mr Modi thanked Crown Prince Hussein, who took him on a tour of The Jordan Museum in Amman – where the exhibits include part of the Dead Sea scrolls and statues date back more than 9,000 years, considered to be among the world's oldest – and accompanied him to the airport at the end of his visit.
The Indian Prime Minister's trip to Jordan marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between the countries, both members of the Non-Aligned Movement. While Jordan is a small market for India, India is one of the top buyers of Jordanian phosphate and potash.
King Abdullah, who assumed the throne in 1999 after the death of his father, King Hussein, said the visit "represents an important opportunity to chart new paths for economic co-operation".
Mr Modi, who has been in office since 2014, is also due to visit Ethiopia and Oman.