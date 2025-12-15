India's PM Modi begins two-day visit to Jordan

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a two-day visit to Jordan on Monday, as the kingdom seeks “broader horizons of co-operation” with the world's most populous country.
Mr Modi was greeted by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan at Amman's Queen Alia International Airport. The visit marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between the countries.
“It is an honour to welcome Prime Minister Modi to Jordan today, as a valued guest,” Mr Hassan said. “We look forward to broader horizons of co-operation between our two countries, particularly in the economic, investment, and technological fields.”
Mr Modi also met Jordan's King Abdullah II. A Jordanian chamber of commerce will host a Jordanian-Indian Business Forum on Tuesday, with a view to cementing economic and trade relations, state media said.
It said “untapped export opportunities” for Jordan included selling olive oil, dates, precious stones, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals and products of the Dead Sea to Indian markets.
The Indian government said Mr Modi's visit “presents an opportunity to further strengthen India-Jordan bilateral engagement, explore new avenues of collaboration for mutual growth and prosperity, and reiterate our commitment to promote regional peace, prosperity, security and stability”.
India and Jordan “will keep working closely to further global good,” Mr Modi said. The Indian leader, who has been in office since 2014, will also visit Ethiopia and Oman on a three-stop tour.
