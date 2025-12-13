Calls for shelters go unanswered for Gazans living in flooded tents

As a polar low-pressure system known as Storm Byron swept across the Gaza Strip, pounding the territory with heavy rain, strong winds and flooding, the fragile reality of life for displaced families collapsed further into crisis.

What had already been a humanitarian emergency became, in the words of local officials, a catastrophe unfolding in real time.

According to Ismail Al Thawabta, director of the Government Media Office in Gaza, the storm’s impact confirmed earlier warnings.

“We are facing serious developments,” he told The National, adding that at least 12 people had been killed, 13 homes had collapsed, and 27,000 tents had been flooded or uprooted. “This has significantly worsened the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.”

More than 1.5 million displaced people, many living in worn and makeshift tents, were suddenly exposed to the risk of drowning, injury, and total loss of shelter. Civil defence teams continue to respond to hundreds of distress calls, while officials estimate that more than a quarter of a million displaced people have been directly affected by the storm.

Mr Al Thawabta stresses that the disaster cannot be separated from the broader context. “The catastrophe comes amid an ongoing siege and a war of extermination,” he said, citing the continued closure of border crossings and the blocking of urgently needed shelter supplies.

“More than 300,000 tents, mobile homes, caravans and shelter materials are being blocked from entering Gaza.”

Palestinian children wade though floodwater in Gaza. AFP

Winter has magnified an already dire situation. For the past two days alone, flooding has destroyed thousands of tents, sending dozens of people, many of them children, to hospitals suffering from extreme cold, exposure and the lack of blankets, clothing and adequate shelter.

“Organisations have tried to bring in caravans to shelter people, but these attempts are repeatedly rejected,” Mr Al Thawabta said.

Jonathan Crickx, chief of communication at Unicef, the UN agency for children, told The National from Gaza that the past 48 hours had been catastrophic.

Waterborne diseases

Tents that he visited were flooded, clothes were soaking wet, mattresses were damp and mud was “everywhere”.

“There is an immediate risk for children of hypothermia, with two babies killed from the disease,” he said. Tents are not protecting people from the weather, particularly children whose immunity has been compromised due to a lack of nutrition.

The UN in August declared a famine in Gaza city with the risk of it spreading further if not immediately tackled. Israel continues to block aid, allowing only a trickle of assistance into Gaza, a fraction of the 600 or so lorries that are required to sustain 2.2 million people in dire need.

Displaced Palestinians make their way through a flooded street on carts. EPA

Another concern, Mr Crickx said, is the emergence of waterborne diseases, particularly with sewage overflowing due to the heavy rain and damaged infrastructure, and Israel blocking the collection of solid waste.

The low temperatures and poor hygiene conditions are “the perfect recipe” for the spread of preventable diseases, Mr Crickx warned.

“We have seen a spike in acute watery diarrhoea, especially in children above the age of five, and we are concerned about the emergence of illnesses like cholera.”

Officials have called on mediators and guarantors of the ceasefire to intervene, urging for caravans or weatherproof shelters to be brought in.

International charity officials have told The National that issues over caravans are centred on them potentially becoming a permanent rather than a temporary solution, and potentially impeding the reconstruction process.

Al Badri Hassouna, 42, described watching his tent collapse under rising water. His four-month-old baby became sick because of a cold. His tent is pitched on the ruins of his destroyed home.

“We need immediate help. We need a caravan so we can live with dignity,” he said. “I feel paralysed. I cannot bring stability to my family,” he added, his voice faltering.

As winter storms continue and shelter remains scarce, Gaza’s displaced face a stark reality: survival against the elements with little protection and dwindling hope that help will arrive in time.

