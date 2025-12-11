Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince meets UN Secretary General in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Riyadh on Wednesday and discussed regional and global developments.

Mr Guterres arrived in the Saudi capital at the start of a regional tour that includes Iraq and Oman.

Prince Mohammed and Mr Guterres exchanged views on a “range of regional developments and an analysis of the current geopolitical situation” during their meeting at Al Yamamah Palace, the UN said.

Their talks also covered “ways to support efforts to enhance global security and stability”, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.

The UN said Mr Guterres “commended the long-standing UN-Saudi partnership and support to multilateralism”.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of State and National Security Adviser Musaed Al Aiban and the kingdom's envoy to the UN, Abdulaziz Al Wasel.

Prince Mohammed met separately with Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki at the palace on Wednesday, SPA said.

They reviewed Saudi-Eritrean relations, prospects for joint co-operation in various fields, and ways to develop them, the agency said.

