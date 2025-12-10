Lebanon's Foreign Minister declines invitation to visit Iran

Lebanon's Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji has declined an invitation from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to visit Iran, saying the “conditions are not conducive”.
Mr Rajji insisted the move “does not mean a refusal to engage in dialogue” and proposed meeting Mr Araghchi in a third country.
“I stated that I could not accept his invitation to visit Tehran under the current circumstances,” Mr Rajji said.
Iran has heavily criticised the Lebanese government's move to disarm Hezbollah, which was Iran's most powerful proxy in a network of regional armed groups that opposed Israel and its main backer, the US. The group also held extensive sway over Lebanese affairs.
Mr Rajji, whose appointment was backed by one of the Lebanese parliament's most vocal critics of Hezbollah, said he “expressed readiness to open a new chapter in relations between Lebanon and Iran, based strictly on mutual respect for each country’s independence and sovereignty, and on non-interference in each other’s internal affairs in any way”.
“I stressed that a strong state can only be built when the state alone, through its national army, has the exclusive right to carry weapons and to decide on issues of war and peace. Finally, I affirmed that he is always welcome to visit Lebanon,” he added.
Mr Araghchi earlier this month invited Mr Rajji to Iran “to consult on the development of bilateral relations and review regional and international developments”, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said at the time.
Lebanese officials have previously criticised comments by Iranian officials perceived as interfering in Lebanese affairs, typically regarding Hezbollah. The group was severely weakened by its latest war with Israel last year and has been forced to retreat from southern border areas.
Israel has also continued to attack Lebanon daily and occupy five points of Lebanese territory, in breach of a ceasefire deal agreed a year ago.
