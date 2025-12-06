Canada removes terror sanctions on Syria

Canada has removed Syria from its list of foreign state supporters of terrorism, a year after the Assad regime fell, joining other countries that have eased sanctions on Damascus.

The government also revoked Hayat Tahrir Al Sham's designation as a “terrorist entity", the Canadian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The HTS group, now integrated into the transitional government, was headed by Syria's President Ahmad Al Shara and led the ousting of the country's former leader Bashar Al Assad last December.

“These decisions were not taken lightly,” Canada’s Foreign Ministry said.

The steps are “in line with recent decisions taken by our allies, including the United Kingdom and the United States, and follow the efforts by the Syrian transitional government to advance Syria’s stability,” it added.

Canada listed Syria as a “state supporter of terrorism” in 2012, as Al Assad’s crushing of pro-democracy protests plunged the country into civil war.

Anita Anand, Canada's Foreign Minister, said on X that her country "welcomes the positive steps taken by the Syrian transitional government since the end of the Assad regime towards a peaceful Syrian-led political transition."

"Canada stands steadfast with the people of Syria in their quest for an inclusive, stable and prosperous future," she said.

Syria's Foreign Ministry said the move reflects a "growing awareness of the negative impact of sanctions" on Syrians.

"The decision represents an important moment for strengthening Syrian-Canadian relations and opens a new phase of multifaceted partnerships," the ministry said.

The Ministry said that Syria is ready to co-operate with various international partners and engage constructively in ways that support economic recovery and reconstruction efforts.

Syria's Foreign Minister, Asaad Al Shibani said that Damascus “extends our thanks and appreciation to the government of Canada for its positive steps."

Mr Al Shibani said the move recognises recent political developments following what Syrian authorities describe as the “Victory Conference”, during which remaining armed factions, including HTS, were formally dissolved.

Since taking power, Syria's new leaders have sought to break from their violent past and present a more moderate image to ordinary Syrians and foreign powers.

It began with the removal of sanctions by the US and the UK earlier in the year.

Last month, the UN Security Council voted to lift more sanctions against Mr Al Shara and Interior Minister Anas Khattab. The move passed with 14 votes in favour. Four days later, Mr Al Shara became the first Syrian President to visit the White House and Damascus formally joined the US-led coalition to fight against ISIS.

Canada is maintaining sanctions on 56 Syrian individuals, including former officials from the fallen Assad regime and members of the Assad family, the Foreign Ministry said.

