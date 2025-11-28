Welcome and serve vulnerable refugees, Pope Leo says

Pope Leo XIV called for support for refugees and migrants in Turkey on Friday as he led his first overseas service as Pope in Istanbul’s Catholic cathedral.

“The significant presence of migrants and refugees in this country presents the church with the challenge of welcoming and serving some of the most vulnerable,” the pontiff told a congregation of Christian worshippers in the Latin Cathedral of the Holy Spirit.

He encouraged worshippers "to accompany young people, to give special attention to those areas where the church in Turkey is called to serve ecumenical and interreligious dialogue, transmitting the faith to the local population, and pastoral service to refugees and migrants".

Pope Leo is on the second day of a four-day tour in Turkey, where he aims to build inter-Christian bonds and interfaith ties with the country’s Muslim majority. On Thursday, speaking next to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital Ankara, he called for an embrace of religious and cultural diversity and rejected a race for military and economic superiority. The pontiff will travel to Lebanon on Sunday.

People await Pope Leo XIV's arrival at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Istanbul, Turkey. EPA

Turkey is home to millions of migrants, mostly from Muslim-majority countries such as Syria, Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq, and churches in the country provide charitable services. Caritas, a Catholic aid organisation, provided victims of the 2023 earthquakes in south-eastern Turkey and Syria with shelter, food, water and other essentials.

Pope Leo arrived at the 19th century cathedral in a black hybrid vehicle, surrounded by security guards, and was greeted by the Catholic Bishop of Istanbul, Massimiliano Palinuro. A sign inside the church read “One Lord, One Faith, One Baptism” – an apparent nod to the pontiff’s aim to strengthen historically strained ties between the eastern and western churches.

Pope Leo XIV arrives at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit on the second day of his four-day visit to Turkey. EPA

Pope Leo is the fifth pontiff to pray at the cathedral, which all previous leaders of the Catholic Church visited on their trips to Turkey.

He said there was strength in small numbers, a nod to the size of Turkey's Christian community. Less than half a per cent of the 86 million-strong population is Christian. More than 99 per cent is Sunni Muslim.

“The church in Turkiye is a small community, but fruitful, like a seed,” Pope Leo said. “I encourage you to cultivate a spiritual attitude of confident hope.”

Hopes for peace

Worshippers, wearing religious dress, suits, ties and jackets, had travelled from across Turkey and from overseas to see the Pope speak in Istanbul.

Sister Sandra, a Chaldean nun originally from Iraq, travelled from France to see the Pope, and said his message of peace raised her spirits.

“This is a holy land, and with God’s will, he will guarantee peace in the whole Middle East, by way of this country [Turkey] that links east and west,” she told The National.

By visiting Turkey, the Pope could help strengthen Christian communities in the Middle East, she said.

“If peace can be guaranteed on this land, then … Christians will flourish, and there will be more dialogue between faiths,” she said. “I prayed for the Pope’s visit to be a blessing for all countries, and … that it guarantees peace in the Middle East.”

Worshippers had travelled from across Turkey and from overseas to see the Pope speak in Istanbul. AFP

Laki Vingas, a member of Turkey’s Greek Orthodox community, valued the Pope’s support for Turkey’s Christian minority.

The pontiff gave the message that “you don't need to be very powerful in numbers or money”, he said. “So it's extremely important, the message he gave, and he motivated the small communities left.”

Mr Vingas said he felt sorry for Turkish people who oppose the Pope’s visit. Some opponents have suggested the trip is an attempt to proselytise and make claims on the country’s territory.

“It's a pity for those that they are thinking like this,” he told The National. “I think coexistence today is vital, because there is no land, there is no country, there is not any place in the world where only indigenous people are living alone. So we have to understand, we have to learn, we have to respect each other without fear.”

The congregation, made up of worshippers from Armenian, Greek, Latin, Turkish and Chaldean churches, as well as Christians from Africa and Asian countries, was “extremely happy” to see the Pope, Mr Vingas said.

“He talked to the people he gave the opportunity to many other people to take pictures with him. So it was very nice and very kind.”

For Andrea Sansal, a Brazilian who has lived in Turkey for six years, the Pope’s service strengthened Christian communities there and sent a message of peace for a country surrounded by conflict.

Ukraine lies just across the Black Sea, while conflicts in the neighbouring Caucasus, Iran and Syria have often left Turkey feeling vulnerable to overspill. The Pope’s messages of strengthening human ties provided comfort, she said.

A worshipper kisses Pope Leo's hand at the Little Sisters of the Poor nursing home in Istanbul. Reuters

“No matter what religion a person is, as long as he speaks good words, as long as he can establish a bond, as a human being, it is very important for everyone,” she told The National.

After the cathedral service, Pope Leo visited the Little Sisters of the Poor nursing home, an institution run by nuns to look after the elderly and the sick. He led prayers and met the home’s residents.

Groom and Two Brides Director: Elie Semaan Starring: Abdullah Boushehri, Laila Abdallah, Lulwa Almulla Rating: 3/5

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”