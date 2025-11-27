Pope Leo arrives in Turkey to begin his first overseas trip

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Turkey on Thursday to begin a four-day visit, marking his first overseas trip as pontiff, as he sets out his global vision and aims to build interfaith ties.

He flew from Rome on Italian flag carrier ITA Airways and arrived in Ankara, where he is to lay a wreath at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish republic. It is customary for foreign dignitaries to visit the site in the Turkish capital.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will receive the Pope at an official welcome ceremony at the presidential palace, before they hold a private meeting. Talks are to focus on relations between Turkey and the Vatican, as well as “current regional and global developments, particularly Palestine", Burhanettin Duran, head of Turkish government communications, said in a statement posted on social media.

The pontiff, who will travel from Turkey to Lebanon, described the countries as “rich in history and spirituality". His visits offer opportunities to “encounter the Catholic community, our Christian brothers and sisters, and members of other religions", the Pope said in a statement.

Pope Leo, who succeeded the late Pope Francis in May, will receive members of civil society and the diplomatic corps before making a speech with Mr Erdogan at Turkey’s National library. The pontiff will then meet Turkey’s religious affairs authority, which focuses on the promotion of Islam. Secular in its constitution, Turkey’s population of 86 million is majority Muslim and the country is home to only a couple of hundred thousand Christians.

The pontiff will travel to Istanbul in the evening.

The%20Killer %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EDavid%20Fincher%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EMichael%20Fassbender%2C%20Tilda%20Swinton%2C%20Charles%20Parnell%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000