Jordan calls on Russia to stop recruiting its citizens into army

Jordan has called on Russia to stop recruiting the kingdom's citizens in its armed forces after two nationals were killed fighting in the Russian military.

The kingdom's Foreign Ministry said it conveyed the message to Moscow on Friday, as well as to other external actors operating online in efforts to enlist Jordanians into Russia’s ranks.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Fuad Al Majali called on Jordanians “to report any attempts to recruit them into the Russian army”, warning of legal consequences and the risk to their lives.

It is illegal for Jordanians to join the armed forces of a foreign country.

The ministry said it will “take all necessary measures" to stop the recruitment of Jordanians and called on Moscow to terminate the contracts of currently enlisted Jordanians.

It also warned "entities operating through internet networks to recruit Jordanians," and said it is "monitoring these entities in co-ordination with national institutions to take all legal and diplomatic measures to stop them".

The ministry warned that "deceiving Jordanians and recruiting them into a foreign army is a serious violation of international law".

Such conduct is "endangering" Jordanian citizens, it added.

No further information was given about the identity of the two who were killed, or where or when they died.

The exact number of Jordanians who have been recruited by the Russian military remains unknown.

However, it has been reported that hundreds live in Russia and more than 20,000 have studied in the countries of the former Soviet Union.

Russia has recruited many foreigners to fight in its war on Ukraine, which began in 2022.

Early on in the war against Kyiv, when Moscow was propping up former president Bashar Al Assad’s rule in Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he wanted to recruit 16,000 fighters from the Middle East.

About 2,000 regular Syrian troops were later reportedly sent to Russia.

Various Artists

Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

​​​​​​​

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Alaan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Parthi%20Duraisamy%20and%20Karun%20Kurien%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247%20million%20raised%20in%20total%20%E2%80%94%20%242.5%20million%20in%20a%20seed%20round%20and%20%244.5%20million%20in%20a%20pre-series%20A%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

DUNGEONS%20%26%20DRAGONS%3A%20HONOR%20AMONG%20THIEVES %3Cp%3EDirectors%3A%20John%20Francis%20Daley%20and%20Jonathan%20Goldstein%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Chris%20Pine%2C%20Michelle%20Rodriguez%2C%20Rege-Jean%20Page%2C%20Justice%20Smith%2C%20Sophia%20Lillis%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

UAE v Zimbabwe A, 50 over series Fixtures

Thursday, Nov 9 - 9.30am, ICC Academy, Dubai

Saturday, Nov 11 – 9.30am, ICC Academy, Dubai

Monday, Nov 13 – 2pm, Dubai International Stadium

Thursday, Nov 16 – 2pm, ICC Academy, Dubai

Saturday, Nov 18 – 9.30am, ICC Academy, Dubai

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

Indika %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2011%20Bit%20Studios%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Odd%20Meter%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%205%2C%20PC%20and%20Xbox%20series%20X%2FS%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Persuasion %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECarrie%20Cracknell%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDakota%20Johnson%2C%20Cosmo%20Jarvis%2C%20Richard%20E%20Grant%2C%20Henry%20Golding%20and%20Nikki%20Amuka-Bird%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

FIXTURES December 28

Stan Wawrinka v Pablo Carreno Busta, 5pm

Milos Raonic v Dominic Thiem, no earlier then 7pm December 29 - semi-finals

Rafael Nadal v Stan Wawrinka / Pablo Carreno Busta, 5pm

Novak Djokovic v Milos Raonic / Dominic Thiem, no earlier then 7pm December 30

3rd/4th place play-off, 5pm

Final, 7pm

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Asia Cup 2018 final Who: India v Bangladesh When: Friday, 3.30pm, Dubai International Stadium Watch: Live on OSN Cricket HD

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

With a 5.8-inch screen, it will be an advance version of the iPhone X. It will be dual sim and comes with better battery life, a faster processor and better camera. A new gold colour will be available.

Price: Dh4,229 iPhone XS Max

It is expected to be a grander version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen; an inch bigger than the screen of the iPhone 8 Plus.

Price: Dh4,649 iPhone XR

A low-cost version of the iPhone X with a 6.1-inch screen, it is expected to attract mass attention. According to industry experts, it is likely to have aluminium edges instead of stainless steel.

Price: Dh3,179 Apple Watch Series 4

More comprehensive health device with edge-to-edge displays that are more than 30 per cent bigger than displays on current models.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

GOODBYE%20JULIA %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohamed%20Kordofani%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiran%20Riak%2C%20Eiman%20Yousif%2C%20Nazar%20Goma%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Alnamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMicrofinance%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFamily%20offices%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

LEADERBOARD %3Cp%3E-19%20T%20Fleetwood%20(Eng)%3B%20-18%20R%20McIlroy%20(NI)%2C%20T%20Lawrence%20(SA)%3B%20-16%20J%20Smith%3B%20-15%20F%20Molinari%20(Ita)%3B%20-14%20Z%20Lombard%20(SA)%2C%20S%20Crocker%20(US)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESelected%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E-11%20A%20Meronk%20(Pol)%3B%20-10%20E%20Ferguson%20(Sco)%3B%20-8%20R%20Fox%20(NZ)%20-7%20L%20Donald%20(Eng)%3B%20-5%20T%20McKibbin%20(NI)%2C%20N%20Hoejgaard%20(Den)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company profile Name: Dukkantek Started: January 2021 Founders: Sanad Yaghi, Ali Al Sayegh and Shadi Joulani Based: UAE Number of employees: 140 Sector: B2B Vertical SaaS(software as a service) Investment: $5.2 million Funding stage: Seed round Investors: Global Founders Capital, Colle Capital Partners, Wamda Capital, Plug and Play, Comma Capital, Nowais Capital, Annex Investments and AMK Investment Office

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less