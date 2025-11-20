Displaced women queuing for aid at a displacement camp in Al Dabba, Sudan. Reuters
Displaced women queuing for aid at a displacement camp in Al Dabba, Sudan. Reuters
Displaced women queuing for aid at a displacement camp in Al Dabba, Sudan. Reuters
Displaced women queuing for aid at a displacement camp in Al Dabba, Sudan. Reuters

News

MENA

Sudan's Al Burhan welcomes Trump's pledge to end the war despite rejecting last truce proposal

US President's planned push for peace brings him face-to-face with conflict rooted in ethnic rivalry

Hamza Hendawi
Hamza Hendawi
Cairo

November 20, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Sudan's army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan hailed US President Donald Trump's declared intention to work towards ending the civil war, but refrained from saying he would accept a truce after he pledged to continue fighting.

After Mr Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met at the White House in Washington, Massad Boulos, senior adviser to Mr Trump on Africa, said the US was “committed to ending the horrific conflict” in Sudan, before adding: “We are working with our partners to facilitate a humanitarian truce."

In response, Gen Al Burhan, Sudan's de facto leader, wrote on X: "The government of Sudan welcomes the efforts of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America to bring about a fair and just peace in Sudan.

"The government thanks them for their continuing interest and efforts to end the Sudanese bloodshed and assures them of its readiness to seriously engage with them to realise the peace that Sudanese people expect."

Gen Al Burhan's warm welcome of President Trump's remarks contrasts sharply with his repeated assertions, including those made last weekend, that he has no intention of negotiating with the army's war rival, the Rapid Support Forces, and will continue fighting until the RSF is defeated.

Osman Al Mirghany, a prominent Sudanese analyst, said: "His response to Trump's comments was surprisingly very quick. It came just minutes after the American president spoke.

US President Donald Trump met Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Washington. Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump met Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Washington. Bloomberg

"Al Burhan has a habit of responding positively to mediation offers only to be found out later that he was buying time or not taking follow-up steps," said Mr Al Mirghany, who believes the US President's remarks did not suggest a separate American-Saudi mediation.

Instead, he said Mr Trump's comments meant he would become more involved personally in the mediation effort already launched by his administration in collaboration with three of Washington's closest Arab allies: Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The four nations in September proposed a three-month humanitarian truce to be followed by a long-term ceasefire and a civilian-led government that shepherds a transition process to restore democratic rule.

The RSF, led by Gen Al Burhan's one-time ally Gen Mohamad Dagalo, has accepted the plan. Gen Al Burhan rejected it, a decision that raises questions about the sincerity of his positive response to Mr Trump's comments.

After his meeting with Prince Mohammed in Washington, Mr Trump said: "He mentioned Sudan yesterday, and he said, 'Sir, you're talking about a lot of wars, but there's a place on Earth called Sudan, and it's horrible what's happening'."

His administration began working on the issue half an hour after Prince Mohammed explained its importance, the US President said.

Ibrahim Ismail, who was wounded in an attack on a local market in El Fasher showing his scars at a makeshift camp in the city of Tawila sheltering displaced civilians from El Fasher, Darfur. AFP
Ibrahim Ismail, who was wounded in an attack on a local market in El Fasher showing his scars at a makeshift camp in the city of Tawila sheltering displaced civilians from El Fasher, Darfur. AFP

Mr Trump's pledge of closer engagement comes as Sudan is at a critical juncture, facing irreversible division as well as prolonged violence and hunger after 31 months of civil war.

Already, the fighting has displaced up to 14 million people. Tens of thousands have been killed. More than half the population is facing hunger, with pockets of famine likely to spread unless sufficient humanitarian aid soon reaches those suffering.

The conflict, the latest in a series of civil wars to have plagued the country since independence was gained almost 70 years ago, is essentially a power struggle between Gen Al Burhan and the RSF commander. After months of tension over their respective roles in establishing a democratic Sudan, differences boiled over into open warfare in April 2023.

On the battlefield, the RSF now controls Darfur, a region about the size of France, as well as part of Kordofan. The army holds the capital Khartoum as well as the eastern, central and northern regions.

A military-backed government sits in Port Sudan on the Red Sea. A rival administration controlled by the RSF sits in Nyala in Darfur, where the army lost its stronghold last month.

Sudanese children who fled El Fasher, Darfur, play at a camp for the displaced in Al Dabba, northern Sudan. AFP
Sudanese children who fled El Fasher, Darfur, play at a camp for the displaced in Al Dabba, northern Sudan. AFP

The loss of El Fasher in northern Darfur dealt a body blow to the army at a time when several cities in neighbouring Kordofan are under serious threat of falling to the RSF.

Forces allied with the army that tried earlier this year to advance on Darfur from Kordofan were routed by the RSF, leaving the army the only major force defending cities there such as Babanoussa, Kadugli and Al Obeid.

"If Al Burhan insists on militarily winning the war, it will be a very long time before the conflict ends and the win will come at a vast material and human cost," Mr Al Mirghany warned.

"The flow of modern weapons, foreign mercenaries and military advisers to the RSF makes the army's calculations for victory very complex," he said. The RSF's procurement of modern air-defence systems are threatening the army's ability to use its monopoly of crewed aircraft either in combat or to air drop supplies to garrisons besieged by the RSF, he added.

UAE currency
WHY%20AAYAN%20IS%20'PERFECT%20EXAMPLE'
%3Cp%3EDavid%20White%20might%20be%20new%20to%20the%20country%2C%20but%20he%20has%20clearly%20already%20built%20up%20an%20affinity%20with%20the%20place.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EAfter%20the%20UAE%20shocked%20Pakistan%20in%20the%20semi-final%20of%20the%20Under%2019%20Asia%20Cup%20last%20month%2C%20White%20was%20hugged%20on%20the%20field%20by%20Aayan%20Khan%2C%20the%20team%E2%80%99s%20captain.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EWhite%20suggests%20that%20was%20more%20a%20sign%20of%20Aayan%E2%80%99s%20amiability%20than%20anything%20else.%20But%20he%20believes%20the%20young%20all-rounder%2C%20who%20was%20part%20of%20the%20winning%20Gulf%20Giants%20team%20last%20year%2C%20is%20just%20the%20sort%20of%20player%20the%20country%20should%20be%20seeking%20to%20produce%20via%20the%20ILT20.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CHe%20is%20a%20delightful%20young%20man%2C%E2%80%9D%20White%20said.%20%E2%80%9CHe%20played%20in%20the%20competition%20last%20year%20at%2017%2C%20and%20look%20at%20his%20development%20from%20there%20till%20now%2C%20and%20where%20he%20is%20representing%20the%20UAE.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CHe%20was%20influential%20in%20the%20U19%20team%20which%20beat%20Pakistan.%20He%20is%20the%20perfect%20example%20of%20what%20we%20are%20all%20trying%20to%20achieve%20here.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CIt%20is%20about%20the%20development%20of%20players%20who%20are%20going%20to%20represent%20the%20UAE%20and%20go%20on%20to%20help%20make%20UAE%20a%20force%20in%20world%20cricket.%E2%80%9D%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The full list of 2020 Brit Award nominees (winners in bold):

British group

Coldplay

Foals

Bring me the Horizon

D-Block Europe

Bastille

British Female

Mabel

Freya Ridings

FKA Twigs

Charli xcx

Mahalia​

British male

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy​

Best new artist

Aitch

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Sam Fender

Best song

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber - I Don’t Care

Mabel - Don’t Call Me Up

Calvin Harrison and Rag’n’Bone Man - Giant

Dave - Location

Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove

Lewis Capaldi - Someone you Loved

Tom Walker - Just You and I

Sam Smith and Normani - Dancing with a Stranger

Stormzy - Vossi Bop

International female

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

International male

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Tyler, The Creator

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Best album

Stormzy - Heavy is the Head

Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

Dave - Psychodrama

Harry Styles - Fine Line

Rising star

Celeste

Joy Crookes

beabadoobee

History's medical milestones

1799 - First small pox vaccine administered

1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery

1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases

1895 - Discovery of x-rays

1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time

1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin

1953 - Structure of DNA discovered

1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 

1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill

1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury.

1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

More from Neighbourhood Watch:
The bio

Favourite book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

Favourite travel destination: Maldives and south of France

Favourite pastime: Family and friends, meditation, discovering new cuisines

Favourite Movie: Joker (2019). I didn’t like it while I was watching it but then afterwards I loved it. I loved the psychology behind it.

Favourite Author: My father for sure

Favourite Artist: Damien Hurst

Company name: Play:Date

Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day

Founder: Shamim Kassibawi

Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US

Sector: Tech 

Size: 20 employees

Stage of funding: Seed

Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

Specs

Engine: 51.5kW electric motor

Range: 400km

Power: 134bhp

Torque: 175Nm

Price: From Dh98,800

Available: Now

While you're here

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Directed by: Shaka King

Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons

Four stars

French business

France has organised a delegation of leading businesses to travel to Syria. The group was led by French shipping giant CMA CGM, which struck a 30-year contract in May with the Syrian government to develop and run Latakia port. Also present were water and waste management company Suez, defence multinational Thales, and Ellipse Group, which is currently looking into rehabilitating Syrian hospitals.

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
EPL's youngest
  • Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)
    15 years, 181 days old
  • Max Dowman (Arsenal)
    15 years, 235 days old
  • Jeremy Monga (Leicester)
    15 years, 271 days old
  • Harvey Elliott (Fulham)
    16 years, 30 days old
  • Matthew Briggs (Fulham)
    16 years, 68 days old
Tips for job-seekers
  • Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.
  • Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job.

David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Updated: November 20, 2025, 2:07 PM
SudanUSSaudi ArabiaEgypt