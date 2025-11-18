Syrian and Russian defence officials tour southern Syria

Syrian and Russian defence ministry officials have carried out a joint tour in southern Syria, where Israel has established a military presence since the overthrow of Bashar Al Assad in December last year.

A Russian delegation headed by Deputy Defence Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov arrived in Syria on Sunday, less than a month after Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow, following months of back-channel contact.

“The purpose of the tour was to inspect the situation on the ground as part of the ongoing co-operation between the two sides,” Syria's state news agency Sana reported.

Mr Al Shara formerly led the Hayat Tahrir Al Sham rebel group that deposed Mr Al Assad and had fought Russian forces deployed to support the former president since 2017. Mr Al Assad now lives in Russia, where he fled as rebel forces advanced on Damascus.

The crux of the Syria-Russia negotiations is the future of Russia’s military presence in Syria, the Hmeimim airbase and the naval facility in Tartous, which Moscow is keen to preserve.

Both bases are strategically located at the crossroads of Europe and the Middle East and provide a logistical hub for Russia's operations in Africa.

For Syria, the stakes in the talks are also strategic. Analysts say Syria hopes that a continued Russian military presence will deter Israel from expanding its attacks.

Israel stepped up strikes on Syria after the fall of the Assad regime. It hit targets in Damascus, destroyed much of the country's heavy weaponry and sent its troops across the border to seize territory in the south.

Syria's new authorities have avoided retaliation and say they are not seeking conflict with neighbouring states.

On Monday, Sana reported that Israeli troops had set up a checkpoint in the countryside of the southern Quneitra province, a day after they entered another village in the area.

Russian media reported that Syrian officials are keen that Moscow resumes military patrols in southern provinces to help enforce the Disengagement Agreement with Israel. This established a buffer zone along the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Under a 2018 arrangement with the Assad government, Russian military police patrolled the border area alongside UN peacekeepers.

Analysts said the Syrian government hopes renewed Russian patrols will allay Israel's security concerns and deter further Israeli military action on the border.