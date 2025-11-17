Israeli charged with spying for Iran in crackdown on contact with 'enemy states'

Israel has arrested a man on suspicion of spying for Tehran, accusing him of transferring photos and details on military sites to Iranian intelligence services.
Shimon Azarzar, 27, is the latest among dozens of alleged spies to face charges as Israeli authorities crack down on contact with hostile nations.
Mr Azarzar was charged at a court in the Israeli city of Haifa on Sunday. He is accused of sending the co-ordinates of sensitive military sites to handlers in Iran. He allegedly offered to secure information through his wife, who was serving as a reservist at an Israeli air force base.
The couple were arrested last month but Mr Azarzar's wife has not been charged, with Israeli media reporting she was seemingly unaware of her husband’s double life. She worked as a communication systems technician at Ramat David Airbase, the northernmost in Israel.
A joint statement from Israel's police and internal security service, cited by Israeli media, said Mr Azarzar had carried out “missions” in return for payment. Israeli media reported he passed information to Tehran on missile impact sites from the 12-day war between the countries in June. According to the charges, he received thousands of shekels for doing so.
His work was carried out across a year, authorities claimed. He has been charged with unauthorised contact with a foreign agent and offering classified material.
Mr Azarzar worked for a renovation contractor that carried out tasks for the Israeli military, police and defence firm Rafael. It is alleged his Iranian handler repeatedly offered to relocate him to Iran, promising Mr Azarzar a big house, car and well-paid work, but the Israeli responded that he was subject to a travel ban.
Since the start of the Gaza war, Israel has uncovered more than 35 cases in which Tehran has attempted to recruit Israeli citizens, according to Israeli media.
The police and security service Shin Bet have warned citizens not to maintain contact with "foreign elements" from "enemy states".
The joint statement said: “Israel’s security bodies will continue to work to detect and thwart terror and espionage activity in Israel, and will act to prosecute all those involved to the fullest extent of the law."
