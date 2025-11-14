Lebanese army needs more than 'moral support', president tells French official

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has told a political adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron that “moral support” alone for the Lebanese army is not enough, saying the force needs “equipment and military vehicles” to carry out its duties.

He told Anne-Claire Legendre that such support is should be extended at a conference Paris is organising, in collaboration with Washington and Riyadh, to shore up the cash-strapped military, according to a statement from the presidency.

It comes as Lebanon's government is under growing pressure to disarm Hezbollah, a weakened but still influential militia.

Mr Macron announced two conferences in support of Lebanon earlier this year but has not set dates for them.

During his meeting with the French adviser at Baabda Palace on Thursday, Mr Aoun criticised daily Israeli breaches of the ceasefire.

He said the attacks are the main obstacle preventing the Lebanese army from sending troops to the southern border, as required by the November 2024 agreement that was supposed to end 13 months of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Under the truce terms, Israel is required to halt airspace violations while Hezbollah is expected to begin disarming in stages.

Israel, accusing the Lebanese government of moving too slowly in implementing a September plan to disarm Hezbollah, has intensified its attacks on Lebanon and warned of escalation unless the militant group surrenders its weapons.

Hezbollah has said it will not lay down arms before Israel ends its attacks.

Mr Aoun rejected as “pure fabrication” the alleged military failures in disarmament efforts, and denounced Israeli “campaigns aimed at undermining the army’s capabilities and role”.

“Despite all this, the Lebanese army continues its work in the areas where it has deployed south of the Litani [River]," he said.

"Particularly with regard to seizing weapons and ammunition, inspecting tunnels and depots, and establishing full state authority, in implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the security plan prepared by the Army Command at the request of the Lebanese government."

He added that 12 Lebanese soldiers have been killed while performing related duties since the ceasefire took effect.

Preparations are under way for a reconstruction conference, Mr Aoun said, calling it a “cornerstone” for enabling displaced southerners to return to villages destroyed in Israeli strikes.

The World Bank has estimated the cost of reconstruction and recovery at about $11 billion, far beyond Lebanon's means amid an economic crisis. Donors have set political and economic reforms as conditions for aid, including ensuring the state’s monopoly over weapons.

Mr Aoun said reconstruction remained impossible amid continuing Israeli attacks, “which have increasingly targeted civilians and civilian and official facilities”.

UN experts say more than 100 civilians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the ceasefire, which a western diplomat told The National “exists only in name”.

Mr Aoun reiterated his call to revive “the negotiation track” saying it is the only path to restoring stability.

Earlier this month, Mr Aoun said Lebanon was open to indirect negotiations with Israel, which still occupies five positions within Lebanon, in violation of the ceasefire. He said that his government had not yet received feedback from Washington regarding its proposal for negotiations over the release of territory.

Ms Legendre said France would work to consolidate stability in the south of Lebanon and activate the monitoring mechanism in line with Beirut’s position, according to the presidency's release.

Ms Legendre also met Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain Al Tineh, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Grand Serail and later held talks with Foreign Minister Joe Raggi.

Her trip comes after a high-level US Treasury delegation visited Beirut earlier this week, amid a US-led diplomatic push to calm South Lebanon's increased volatility.

