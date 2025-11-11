Israeli bill proposing death penalty for 'terrorists' passes first reading in Knesset

A bill in Israel proposing the death penalty for "terrorists" has passed a first reading in the Knesset – pushing forward a measure that could be applied to Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks against Israelis.
The amendment to the penal code, demanded by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, was approved by 39 votes to 16 on Monday. It must pass a second and third reading before becoming law.
While the death penalty exists for a small number of crimes in Israel, the country has not executed anyone since 1962.
Mr Ben-Gvir had threatened to withdraw his Jewish Power party from Israel's governing coalition if the law was not put to a vote. “Jewish Power is making history. We promised and delivered. The death penalty law for terrorists has passed its first reading,” he said on X.
Israel's National Security Committee, which approved the bill, said in a statement that the "purpose is to cut off terrorism at its root and create a heavy deterrent".
"It is proposed that a terrorist convicted of murder motivated by racism or hatred towards the public and under circumstances where the act was committed with the intent to harm the state of Israel ... will be sentenced to the death penalty – mandatory," the committee said.
The advancement of the bill comes as an uneasy truce appears to hold between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Israel describes the group as "terrorists" and has spent two years trying to destroy it since the Gaza war began on October 7, 2023 with the Hamas attack on southern Israel.
On Monday, Israel's military chief Lt Gen Eyal Zamir called for a "systemic investigation" into Israeli failures that led to the October 7 attack, as the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drags its feet on establishing a state commission of inquiry. It comes after the publication of a report by an expert committee on the military's internal investigations into the attack.
"The expert committee's report presented today is a significant step towards achieving the comprehensive understanding that we, as a society and as an organisation, require," Lt Gen Zamir was quoted as saying in the report.
"However, to ensure that such failures never recur, a broader understanding is needed – one that encompasses the inter-organisational and inter-hierarchical interfaces that have not yet been examined. To that end, a broad and comprehensive systemic investigation is now necessary."
According to polls, a large number of Israelis across the political spectrum support the establishment of an inquiry to determine who is responsible for the failure to prevent the October 7 attack, the deadliest in Israel's history. But the government of Mr Netanyahu has so far refused to set one up, arguing it cannot be established before the end of the conflict.
On Monday, when pressed in parliament to clarify his position on the creation of a national commission, Mr Netanyahu accused the opposition of seeking to turn it into a "political tool". Instead, he suggested establishing an inquiry commission "based on broad national consensus" and modelled on what the US did after the 9/11 attacks – a proposal rejected immediately by the opposition.
Key findings of Jenkins report
- Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"
- Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.
- Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.
- Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."
Oscars in the UAE
The 90th Academy Awards will be aired in the UAE from 3.30am on Monday, March 5 on OSN, with the ceremony starting at 5am
Polarised public
31% in UK say BBC is biased to left-wing views
19% in UK say BBC is biased to right-wing views
19% in UK say BBC is not biased at all
Source: YouGov
Important questions to consider
1. Where on the plane does my pet travel?
There are different types of travel available for pets:
- Manifest cargo
- Excess luggage in the hold
- Excess luggage in the cabin
Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to.
2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage?
If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate.
If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate.
3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to?
As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal.
If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty.
If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport.
4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take?
This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken.
In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more.
5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel?
Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination.
Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans.
Source: Pawsome Pets UAE