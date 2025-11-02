Iraq and Turkey to sign new deal on sharing water

Iraq and Turkey are set to sign a “historic” agreement on Sunday to manage their shared water resources, addressing the region’s worsening drought conditions.

“We will sign an agreement with Turkey regarding how to manage water,” Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told reporters at a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Baghdad.

Mr Fidan described the agreement as “important and historic and the first of its kind”. He added: “After long years, Turkey and Iraq are co-operating on water”.

The details of the agreement, which is to be signed in the presence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, are yet to be revealed.

Continuous heatwaves in summer have highlighted Iraq’s vulnerability to climate change, with the UN ranking it as the fifth most nation. Iraq has also endured its worst drought in decades, and summer temperatures, particularly in July and August, often soar above 50°C.

This year, Iraq’s Ministry of Water Resources said the country’s reserves were at their lowest levels in 80 years after a dry rainy season as its intake from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers has shrunk. Authorities also blame upstream dams built in neighbouring Iran and Turkey for lowering the flow of the Tigris and Euphrates, which have irrigated Iraq for thousands of years.

For decades, Iraq has failed to convince either country to reach agreements on how to ensure a fair share of water. Both argue that they, too, suffer from scarcity of water and that Iraq uses outdated irrigation methods.

In April last year, Iraq and Turkey agreed to boost co-operation during an official visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Baghdad. Among several projects was a 10-year agreement on management of water resources aimed at ensuring Iraq receives a fair share of water flowing from its two main rivers, the Tigris and the Euphrates.

But no progress has been made since to push that agreement forward. It included provisions for the two countries to share expertise in farming and irrigation, and to use Iraqi oil revenue to establish a fund for water and agriculture projects involving Turkish companies.

