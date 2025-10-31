Dozens of UN staff to face trial in Houthi courts over Israeli attack

Yemen's Houthi militia will place 43 UN staff, most of them Yemenis, on trial over the Israeli air strikes in August that killed some of the group's top political leaders, a member of the rebel government has said.

In an interview with Reuters, the Houthis' Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Abdulwahid Abu Ras, said the group's judiciary and security agencies co-ordinated on the steps being taken.

“Therefore, as long as the prosecution is informed, it is certain that this process is moving towards its conclusion, leading to trials and the issuance of judicial rulings,” he said.

Mr Abu Ras accused the World Food Programme of involvement in Israel's attack on members of the Houthi government, which is made up of ministers and shadow ministers directly linked to the group.

The United Nations has repeatedly rejected accusations that its staff were involved in spying and espionage. If found guilty, they could be executed. There was no immediate response to The National's request for comment from the UN.

Israeli strikes on Sanaa, the rebel-held capital, on August 28 killed Houthi prime minister Ahmed Ghaleb Al Rahwi, nine ministers and two cabinet officials as they attended a government meeting.

The Houthis this month announced that their military chief of staff, Muhammad Abdel Kareem Al Ghamari, had been killed, without saying when or how. Israel claimed it was a result of the August air strikes.

Aid distribution

The Houthis detained the UN staff members earlier this month and raided the homes, putting pressure on the global body's agencies as they seek to continue operations in Yemen, where 70 per cent of people are reliant on aid after more than 12 years of war between the rebels and the internationally recognised government.

“These actions are forcing us to reassess the way in which we work in areas controlled by the Houthis,” UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haqq said after the arrests.

There are at least 55 staffers in the Houthi custody, most of them Yemeni nationals after a dozen international staff members were released last week.

Houthi security forces also raided several UN offices in Sanaa on Sunday but the Houthi official said the group will “support and assist” humanitarian organisations.

Houthi supporters carry the coffin of Chief of Staff Mohammad Abdulkarim Al Ghamari, who died in an Israeli attack, during his funeral in Sanaa on October 20. AP

The Houthis have controlled large swathes of Yemen since they seized the capital in September 2014.

The Iran-backed rebels began a campaign of attacks on ships in the Red Sea a month after the start of Israel's war on Gaza in October 2023, in what they called a show of solidarity with the Palestinian enclave. The war was triggered by an attack on southern Israel by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The Houthis have faced attacks by the US and western allies, as well as by Israel, in response to the attacks on shipping. They have also launched drones and missiles at Israel, most of which were intercepted.

About Karol Nawrocki • Supports military aid for Ukraine, unlike other eurosceptic leaders, but he will oppose its membership in western alliances. • A nationalist, his campaign slogan was Poland First. "Let's help others, but let's take care of our own citizens first," he said on social media in April. • Cultivates tough-guy image, posting videos of himself at shooting ranges and in boxing rings. • Met Donald Trump at the White House and received his backing.

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years

The Vile Starring: Bdoor Mohammad, Jasem Alkharraz, Iman Tarik, Sarah Taibah Director: Majid Al Ansari Rating: 4/5

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

Results: 2.15pm: Handicap (PA) Dh60,000 1,200m. Winner: AZ Dhabyan, Adam McLean (jockey), Saleha Al Ghurair (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh60,000 1,200m. Winner: Ashton Tourettes, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel. 3.15pm: Conditions (PA) Dh60,000 2,000m. Winner: Hareer Al Reef, Gerald Avranche, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 3.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh60,000 1,700m. Winner: Kenz Al Reef, Gerald Avranche, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 4.15pm: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup (TB) Dh 200,000 1,700m. Winner: Mystique Moon, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson. 4.45pm: The Crown Prince Of Sharjah Cup Prestige (PA) Dh200,000 1,200m. Winner: ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel.

Moving%20Out%202 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20SMG%20Studio%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Team17%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsoles%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nintendo%20Switch%2C%20PlayStation%204%26amp%3B5%2C%20PC%20and%20Xbox%20One%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now