Houthi militants have staged several attacks on UN facilities in Yemen. EPA

Houthis release 20 UN staff from detention in Yemen

Rebels stormed UN compound in Sanaa and held workers captive

October 20, 2025

Yemen's Houthis have released a group of UN staff who were imprisoned inside their own compound after a rebel attack in Sanaa.

Five Yemeni staff and 15 foreign UN workers had been held after Houthi militants stormed the compound on Saturday, in the latest of several such attacks.

On Monday, the UN said the Yemenis had been released and the foreign staff were "free to move inside the UN compound", and in contact with their families. It said Houthi security personnel had left the site.

The staff being held included Peter Hawkins, the Yemen representative of children's agency Unicef. Dozens of UN personnel have been arrested in recent months in areas controlled by the Iran-backed group.

The Houthis have accused UN staff of spying on behalf of the US and Israel, and displaying political bias. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres last week described those comments as "dangerous and unacceptable".

In August the Houthis detained at least 18 UN staff after an Israeli strike on the city that killed the prime minister of the Houthi-run government, Ahmed Al Rahawi, and several other ministers. The Houthis have also attacked Red Sea ships in solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

A funeral was taking place on Monday for the Houthis' military chief of staff, Muhammad Al Ghamari, who is believed by Israel to have died some time later from injuries sustained in the strike in August. More than 1,000 people gathered for the ceremony in Sanaa.

The UN has called for the release of all its staff in Yemen. Last month the UN humanitarian co-ordinator in Yemen was transferred from Sanaa, the capital held by the Houthi rebels, to Aden, the interim capital of the internationally recognised Yemeni government.

The UN suspended operations in the Houthi stronghold of Saada, in northern Yemen, after the rebels detained eight of its employees in January.

On Women's Day
