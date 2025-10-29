Rescuers race to free survivors after seven-storey building collapses in Turkey

A seven-storey apartment building collapsed on Wednesday in Turkey’s north-western province of Kocaeli, leaving rescuers scrambling to free five people trapped under the debris.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency said more than 140 rescuers had been tasked with reaching the victims, with one man heard calling from beneath the rubble.

“Our colleagues recorded the voice of one of our citizens, they are trying to reach him,” said Kocaeli Governor Ilhami Aktas. He said the people trapped are members of one family. It was unknown if people had died.

Anadolu said the cause of the collapse was yet to be determined. Rescue teams were removing debris with the help of heavy equipment, occasionally pausing to listen for survivors. The crews were also using eight underground search imaging devices and five rescue dogs.

The building was built in 2012 and housed a pharmacy on the ground floor, while several families lived in the apartments above, Anadolu reported.

The apartment block is located in the Gebze district of Kocaeli province, about 65km south-east of Istanbul on the Gulf of Izmit, the eastern arm of the Sea of Marmara.

“A total of five people, including a mother, father and three children, are believed to be under the rubble,” said Mr Aktas.

Rabia Bilir, sister of one of those thought to trapped, expressed disbelief over the collapse. “As far as we know, it's a new building. I can't understand how it happened,” she said. “I hope a miracle happens.”

Gebze's mayor Zinnur Buyukgoz, speaking to local media, suggested the collapse might be related to the construction of a metro system nearby.

The district lies along the north Anatolian fault line in the Earth's tectonic plates. It was one of the main areas hit during a magnitude 7.6 earthquake in 1999 that killed about 18,000 people.

