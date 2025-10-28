Iraq awards $764 million contract to develop Baghdad airport

A consortium led by Corporation America Airports has won a contract to develop and operate Baghdad's international airport, Iraq's government announced on Tuesday.

The consortium, which also includes Amwaj International, is expected to spend $764 million on the airport's development, the Iraqi Prime Minister's office said. It didn't give details on how many years the contract will run.

It said the CAAP consortium submitted “the best financial offer”, which provides a 43.05 per cent share of the airport's annual revenue to the central treasury.

The offer exceeded a rival bid from the ASYAD consortium – consisting of YDA Insaat, Lamar Holding, Dublin Airport Authority and Top Engineering Corporation – which offered 38.05 per cent.

The winning bid includes plans to build a modern passenger terminal with an initial capacity of nine million passengers a year, which could be expanded to 15 million.

There are also plans to upgrade runways, taxiways, and aircraft parking areas, install 15 passenger boarding bridges, add a new building for the Civil Aviation Authority, a VIP terminal, a modern car park and revamp the cargo terminal.

The contract also includes upgrading the firefighting system, building a comprehensive water supply and waste management system and training personnel, paying employee salaries and developing their professional skills.

This project will create approximately 1,000 new direct jobs for every million new passengers, it is hoped. “This contract is considered one of the best investment contracts since 2006 in terms of returns to the central treasury and transparency,” the Prime Minister's office said.

The government has been working with the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation on public-private partnership models for managing and developing Baghdad International Airport, an approach Iraq will probably pursue for other airports.

Iraq is also reviewing bids from 12 firms to operate Mosul International Airport. The bids are from Turkish, British, Emirati and Omani companies.

Other airports in the country include Najaf International Airport that primarily serves pilgrims for Shiite shrines, Basra International Airport, Erbil and Sulaymaniyah international airports in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, and Kirkuk International Airport, which was opened in 2022. Two more airports are under construction outside the cities of Karbala in central Iraq and Nasiriyah, in the south.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Directed by: RS Prasanna

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives

No_One Ever Really Dies N*E*R*D (I Am Other/Columbia)

Evacuations to France hit by controversy Over 500 Gazans have been evacuated to France since November 2023

Evacuations were paused after a student already in France posted anti-Semitic content and was subsequently expelled to Qatar

The Foreign Ministry launched a review to determine how authorities failed to detect the posts before her entry

Artists and researchers fall under a programme called Pause that began in 2017

It has benefited more than 700 people from 44 countries, including Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Sudan

Since the start of the Gaza war, it has also included 45 Gazan beneficiaries

Unlike students, they are allowed to bring their families to France

Test series fixtures (All matches start at 2pm UAE) 1st Test Lord's, London from Thursday to Monday 2nd Test Nottingham from July 14-18 3rd Test The Oval, London from July 27-31 4th Test Manchester from August 4-8

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

Disability on screen Empire — neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis; bipolar disorder; post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) Rosewood and Transparent — heart issues 24: Legacy — PTSD; Superstore and NCIS: New Orleans — wheelchair-bound Taken and This Is Us — cancer Trial & Error — cognitive disorder prosopagnosia (facial blindness and dyslexia) Grey’s Anatomy — prosthetic leg Scorpion — obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety Switched at Birth — deafness One Mississippi, Wentworth and Transparent — double mastectomy Dragons — double amputee