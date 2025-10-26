PKK withdraws all forces from Turkey to advance peace process with Ankara

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is withdrawing all its forces out of Turkey and moving them to the Kurdistan region of Iraq, the group's Firat news agency said on Sunday.

The historic move is aimed at advancing a peace process with Ankara to its second phase after the group's jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan in May called for disarming and disbanding.

In July, a small group of PKK fighters began the process by giving up their weapons at a symbolic ceremony in northern Iraq to mark the end of their decades-long armed struggle against the Turkish state. The group is designated a terrorist organisation by Ankara, the US and EU.

Founded in the late 1970s by Mr Ocalan, the PKK took up arms in 1984, carrying out a string of bloody attacks on Turkish soil that sparked a conflict that has cost more than 40,000 lives.

But in May, the PKK said it would pursue a democratic struggle to defend the rights of the Kurdish minority in line with the historic call by Mr Ocalan, who has been serving a life sentence in Turkey since 1999.

