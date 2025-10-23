Israel bombs Lebanon's Bekaa Valley as US head of ceasefire committee visits Beirut

At least two people were killed in Israeli bombardment of Lebanon's Bekaa Valley on Thursday, as the US general heading the monitoring mechanism of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire landed in Beirut.
Israel claimed, without providing evidence, that it was targeting Hezbollah infrastructure, including training camps belonging to the group's elite Radwan Force.
The attacks damaged schools and caused minor injuries to some pupils.
Despite the November ceasefire deal, Israel continues to carry out daily bombing campaigns across Lebanon – particularly in the south.
Drone activity above the capital Beirut has been intense in the past week, including over the residence of President Joseph Aoun, in what some regard as a threatening message from Israel for Lebanon to step up the pace of its disarmament of Hezbollah.
With a ceasefire holding in Gaza, there are fears Israel may now increase its focus on Lebanon.
US Maj Gen Joseph Clearfield, recently appointed head of the ceasefire monitoring committee, met Mr Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri during his visit.
The Lebanese officials called for pressure to be exerted on Israel to stop the attacks.
Under the ceasefire deal, Hezbollah was supposed to withdraw to north of the Litani, while the Lebanese Armed Forces took over its positions. Israel was supposed to withdraw from Lebanon, but instead continues to occupy at least five points of Lebanese territory in addition to the frequent bombardment.
Under US pressure and fearing an escalation of Israeli strikes, the Lebanese government has moved to begin disarming Hezbollah.
US envoy Tom Barrack warned this week that Lebanon's slow progress could lead Israel to “act unilaterally” and launch yet another war on the country.
Mr Salam said on Thursday that Lebanon remained committed to completing the first stage of its Hezbollah disarmament plan – the area south of the Litani – by the end of the year.
Hezbollah has strongly resisted the calls for it to disarm, especially with Israel continuing to carry out attacks and Israeli troops still present in Lebanon.
