Tanker ablaze in Gulf of Aden after attack near Yemen

A tanker caught fire and its crew were preparing to abandon ship on Saturday after it was hit by a projectile in the Gulf of Aden.

The British government agency United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said the ship was about 200km east of the Yemeni port of Aden when it was attacked.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have been attacking foreign ships traversing the Red Sea corridor in the wake of the Gaza war. The group did not immediately claim responsibility for Saturday’s incident.

Maritime security firm Ambrey described the ship as a tanker that was “en route from Sohar, Oman, to Djibouti”.

It said radio traffic suggested the crew was preparing to abandon ship and a search-and-rescue operation was under way.

This is a developing story …

