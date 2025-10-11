Trump expected in Israel ahead of Gaza hostage and detainee exchange

President Donald Trump is expected to visit Israel on Sunday and address the Knesset, making him the first US leader to do so in 17 years.

Mr Trump is also set to go to Egypt to participate in a peace plan signing ceremony, where he said other leaders will be present.

His trip comes as a hostage and prisoner exchange is scheduled to take place, with a Monday deadline, as part of the first phase of a 20-point peace plan for Gaza, that includes Israeli military redeployment and the unfettered entry of aid.

On Saturday the Israeli prison service said it had started to transfer the first 250 detainees due to be released to two jails in the occupied West Bank and the Negev desert near the border with Egypt.

Mr Trump's Special Envoy to the region, Steve Witkoff, arrived in Gaza early on Saturday to observe the Israeli military redeployment. He was joined by the Israeli military's Chief of Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir and the head of the US military's Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, who said that the visit was part of the establishment of a task force that would support stabilisation efforts in Gaza, although American troops would not be deployed inside the enclave.

Israel made public a list of 250 Palestinian detainees it will release in exchange for the 20 remaining living hostages and the remains of 28 more who have died in the course of the two-year war.

A senior Hamas official said on Friday that the group was in contact with mediators about several Palestinian leaders who Israel has refused to free under the US-brokered deal, including Marwan Barghouti and Ahmad Saadat.

Mr Barghouti, 66, is widely popular and considered a unifying Palestinian political figure. He is serving five life sentences in an Israeli jail.

“The movement [Hamas] is insisting on their release and negotiations are still ongoing,” Mousa Abu Marzouk told Al Jazeera TV.

He said Israel turned down several other proposed names. When asked if those included Abdullah Barghouti, Hassan Salama, Ibrahim Hamed and Abbas Al Sayyed, he replied: “Yes. These are the most prominent names that the occupation always rejects.”

Questions also remain over who will govern Gaza, and whether Hamas will disarm after the first phase is over.

However, thousands of Gazans have begun returning to the place they once called home amid the destruction of 90 per cent of the Strip. Rubble clearing operations and the recovery of at least 116 bodies trapped under buildings destroyed by Israel have resulted in the death toll to rise to 67,682 and counting.

Palestinians make their way back to Gaza city - in pictures

Thousands of displaced Palestinians return to Gaza city from Nuseirat, using Al Rashid road, after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was announced. AFP A family on the move to Gaza city. The enclave's civil defence agency said Israeli troops began withdrawing from parts of the territory, particularly in Gaza city and Khan Younis. AFP Palestinians make their way along Al Rashid road towards Gaza city. AFP Many were returning to find their homes destroyed in Gaza city. EPA A man attempts to remove parts of the barbed-wire fence of the so-called 'Netzarim corridor' near Nuseirat, as people make their way back to Gaza city. AFP A car towing a cart with passengers moves along a dirt road to Gaza city. AFP Palestinians make their way along Al Rashid road toward Gaza city. AFP A man carries firewood on his shoulders past people making their way to Gaza city. AFP

An independent UN commission has labelled Israel's attacks on Gaza a "genocide". At least 9,500 people remain missing, the civil defence said.

Aid deliveries

Israel has given the UN the approval to begin delivering humanitarian aid into Gaza starting on Sunday, the military body in charge of assistance in the enclave confirmed to The National on Friday.

The confirmation comes after the ceasefire officially went into effect, and as the UN prepares to increase operations in the enclave, where more than two million people are in urgent need of food, water and medical supplies after two years of conflict.

The aid shipments will include 170,000 metric tonnes that have been positioned in neighbouring countries such as Jordan and Egypt.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday that fuel, medical supplies and other critical materials have started flowing through the Karam Abu Salem crossing.

Gaza's police redeployed in areas that the Israeli army withdrew from. They were seen in videos with their faces covered, carrying weapons and helping secure the areas where people are trying to piece back the remnants of their lives.

