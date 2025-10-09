Palestinians feel mix of elation and anxiety with Gaza on brink of ceasefire

Gazans celebrated in the streets on Thursday after news spread that the war is on the brink of a ceasefire, although many felt a mix of joy and caution as Israel struck the north of the enclave.

Israel and Hamas late on Wednesday agreed to the first phase of a peace plan put forward by US President Donald Trump, with the agreement set to take effect within hours.

All remaining hostages held by Hamas are due to be released and Israel is to withdraw its troops from Gaza to a line within the enclave. It is an extraordinary breakthrough after more than two years of war that has devastated Gaza and shaken politics across the Middle East.

Many people within the enclave have been left feeling a mix of elation and anxiety, as doubt persists over whether the ceasefire will hold. The agreement still needs to be approved by Israel's cabinet on Thursday afternoon.

"I can’t believe the war has stopped – we’re waiting until this afternoon to be sure, but people are already very happy, celebrating and congratulating one another," said Samar Dawood, 25, a mother to a toddler girl.

"But after everything we’ve lived through, after all the pain, this happiness feels incomplete."

She said many Gazans were thinking about returning to their homes, even though most had no idea whether those buildings were still standing after Israeli bombardments. Much of Gaza has been flattened and its residents forced to flee.

Even with the first phase of the peace deal agreed to, Israel still launched attacks on Thursday morning. Palestinian media reported artillery shells were fired at Al Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza and an air strike destroyed a house at dawn. Military robots also carried out demolitions and detonated explosives in Al Sabra neighbourhood.

The southern city of Khan Younis was hit by strikes early on Thursday, while Al Bureij displacement camp faced artillery shelling.

Gaza's government media office called on people to "exercise utmost caution" and to limit travel until Palestinian authorities issue an "official, clear and confirmed announcement" on the ceasefire.

"We still don’t know if this is a ceasefire or a true end to the war," said Shahd Abu Za’nounah, 23, who has been displaced to Deir Al Balah. "It’s too early to be optimistic. Our experience with both sides has taught us that we must remain cautious."

She said any feelings of happiness were "incomplete because our house was destroyed, and I don’t know where I will stay when I return to my home in Gaza city".

Footage from the streets of Gaza showed Palestinians dancing, clapping and singing early on Thursday as news of the agreement circulated. A crowd of around a dozen young men shouted joyful chants of "Allahu akbar", meaning God is the greatest, outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, as one man lifted another onto his shoulders.

Gaza resident Rowan Zaqout, 24, expressed feelings of joy and trepidation.

“I woke up in the middle of the night after hearing the news about a ceasefire. My feelings were mixed – I didn’t know whether to be happy or to wait," she said. "I decided to wait before allowing myself to feel optimistic. But in the morning, I found everyone was sharing the news of the war stopping.

"At that moment, I felt relieved and happy, though also anxious and tense. People, until the very last moment, are unsure whether to trust it because we’ve experienced this before – moments of hope followed by deep disappointment. We just pray that the agreement holds."