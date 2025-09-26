Fire at clothing factory in Egypt kills at least eight and injures 35

A fire broke out on Friday morning at a clothing factory in northern Egypt, killing at least eight people and injuring 35 others, the Egyptian Health Ministry said.

Twenty-six ambulances were sent to the factory in the Yamani area of Mahalla Al Kubra, in Gharbia governorate, the ministry said.

Medics took 35 injured people to Mahalla General Hospital, where they are being treated by specialised medical teams. In an initial report, the ministry said eight people had died.

Fifteen ambulances remain at the site as civil defence forces carry out search and rescue operations.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Authorities have launched an investigation, and the blaze has been extinguished, Egyptian media reported.

