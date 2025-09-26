Clock ticks down for Iran to avoid UN sanctions

Iran is set to come under broad UN sanctions on Saturday, when a deadline expires to strike a deal on its secretive nuclear programme.

There was no sign of a breakthrough as the clock ticked down on Friday, with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian saying the country was "fully prepared". The sanctions come into force at midnight GMT – the early hours of the morning in Tehran.

The sanctions have been initiated by Britain, France and Germany, who say Iran has flouted restrictions that would ensure it never develops an atom bomb – such as limits on its uranium stockpile.

Iran – which insists its intentions are peaceful – agreed to those terms in 2015 in exchange for many sanctions being lifted, notably on its oil and banking sectors.

But the deal contained a so-called "snapback" procedure to restore sanctions, which the European powers are now using. Russia and China have proposed a six-month delay, but the UN Security Council wasn't expected to agree to that in a last-minute vote on Friday.

Conflict over Iran's nuclear activities led to a 12-day air war with Israel in June, which culminated in a US bombing of Iran and an Iranian strike against an airbase in Qatar used by American forces.

Israel and Iran fought a 12-day air war in June over Tehran's nuclear programme. EPA

Iran "hopes the activation of the snapback mechanism does not occur", but is "fully prepared to respond to any scenario", Mr Pezeshkian said in remarks published by state media.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran "has put forward multiple proposals to keep the window for diplomacy open". The snapback procedure triggered by the three European states allowed 30 days for a deal to be struck.

The Europeans had insisted that Iran should re-enter talks with the United States. But supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared to close that door in a speech this week, in which he said any such negotiations would be a "dead end".

Angered by the Israeli and US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites in June, Tehran has cast doubt on whether UN inspectors will be allowed to visit in future. Egypt brokered a deal this month to rebuild ties with the UN nuclear agency, but details were vague.

That has only strengthened the belief of Britain, France and Germany that Iran is not playing ball. Iran says its increased uranium enrichment was a "remedial step" once US President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal in 2018.

Iran is under many sanctions already but the UN measure adds to them and extends their impact globally, at least in theory.

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.5-litre%204-cylinder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECVT%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E119bhp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E145Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh%2C89%2C900%20(%2424%2C230)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Countries recognising Palestine France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A