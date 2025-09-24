Global Sumud Flotilla carrying aid to Gaza attacked by drones off Greece, group says

A flotilla carrying aid and pro-Palestine campaigners towards Gaza has been attacked by drones off the coast of Greece, those on board said.
Organisers of the Global Sumud Flotilla said late on Tuesday they heard explosions and saw drones attempt to strike some of their boats.
"Multiple drones, unidentified objects dropped, communications jammed and explosions heard from a number of boats," the group said in a statement.
"We are witnessing these psychological operations first-hand, right now, but we will not be intimidated."
The flotilla sailed from Barcelona on September 1 with the aim of breaking Israel's blockade of Gaza and delivering aid to the people of Gaza.
More than 50 vessels are taking part, most of which are currently off the Greek island of Crete.
German human rights activist and flotilla member Yasemin Acar said in a video on Instagram that five vessels had been attacked.
"We are carrying only humanitarian aid," she said. "We have no weapons. We pose no threat to anyone. It is Israel who is killing thousands of people, starving a whole population."
In an earlier video, Ms Acar said the activists had seen 15 or 16 drones and their radios had been jammed.
One video posted on the flotilla's official Instagram page showed an explosion. In another clip, Brazilian activist Thiago Avila said four boats had been "targeted with drones throwing devices" before another explosion was heard in the background.
The group have already been targeted in two suspected drone attacks in Tunisia, where they stopped en route from Spain. Tunisian authorities called those strikes “premeditated aggression”.
Among the high-profile participants on board is environmental activist Greta Thunberg. The activists describe themselves as an independent group not linked to any government or political party.
Israel said on Monday it would not allow the boats to reach Gaza. It has blocked two earlier attempts by activists this year to reach the enclave by sea.
Israel has come under huge international pressure over its war in Gaza, which has sparked a humanitarian crisis in the territory. Last month, a body backed by the UN officially declared famine in parts of the enclave. UN investigators this month also accused Israel of committing "genocide" and Israeli leaders of incitement.