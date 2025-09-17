Spain's King Felipe VI condemns suffering in Gaza during state visit to Egypt

Spain's King Felipe VI condemned the “unbearable humanitarian crisis” in Gaza during his first state visit to Egypt, describing the situation as “suffering beyond description” as a result of Israel's attacks on the Palestinian enclave.
The Spanish monarch speaking in Cairo on Wednesday said the war in Gaza had claimed “a large number of victims” and resulted in “total destruction”.
“The latest episode in this conflict … has degenerated into an unbearable humanitarian crisis, the unspeakable suffering of hundreds of thousands of innocent people and the total devastation of Gaza,” the king said.
Spain has been increasingly vocal in its opposition to Israel's actions in Gaza, with the government officially recognising Palestine last year and repeatedly referring to the Israeli military campaign as a genocide.
The EU has also signalled growing disapproval of Israel’s actions. On Wednesday, the EU Commission proposed suspending a trade arrangement affecting about €5.8 billion ($6.87 billion) of Israeli exports in response to the Gaza war.
While the sanctions lack sufficient support among EU nations to pass, the move reflects mounting frustration with the conflict.
Since October 2023, the people of Gaza have faced mass killings, starvation and large-scale destruction, with the death toll rising to more than 65,000.
King Felipe's state visit comes at what he described as “a troubled and tragic time for the region”.
The monarch and Queen Letizia were formally received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and first lady Entissar El Sisi at Al Ittihadiya Presidential Palace. An official ceremony included a 21-gun salute and an honour guard.
During a closed-door meeting followed by expanded talks with delegations from both countries, Mr El Sisi and Felipe discussed efforts to de-escalate the Gaza crisis.
Both leaders called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, unrestricted access to humanitarian aid, and an end to the displacement of Palestinians, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.
They also emphasised the need for a two-state solution and condemned Israeli settlement expansion and annexation in the occupied West Bank as violations of international law.
The Spanish monarch praised Egypt’s efforts to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza and its plan for postwar reconstruction, which has received broad Arab and international backing.
King Felipe's visit, which runs until Friday, is the first by a Spanish monarch to Egypt and follows the elevation of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership after Mr El Sisi visited Madrid in February.
Beyond Gaza, discussions covered strengthening economic ties. Spain is Egypt’s fifth-largest trading partner in the EU, with trade reaching $1.5 billion in the first half of 2025, down from $1.6 billion during the same period in 2024.
Co-operation in transport and archaeology was also highlighted, with 13 Spanish archaeological missions in Egypt.
On Tuesday evening, the Spanish King and Queen met with the expatriate community in Cairo, including representatives from Spain’s diplomatic, economic and cultural institutions.
Their remaining agenda includes visits to cultural landmarks and discussions on tourism and investment opportunities before their departure.
The royal couple is also expected to visit the city of Luxor, where several Spanish archaeological missions are present.
